BTS's Suga donated 5 billion won to establish the Min Yoongi Treatment Center in Seoul, dedicated to supporting children with autism. His contribution includes both financial aid and personal volunteer work, highlighting the healing power of music

Suga

Listen to this article BTS: Suga donates Rs 31 crore to open Autism treatment center in his name x 00:00

Days after his discharge from military service, BTS member Suga has made a generous donation to a medical facility in Seoul. He has made history with the largest single donation in the history of Yonsei Medical Center and its affiliated children’s hospital. Suga reportedly contributed 5 billion won (approximately ₹31 crore) to Severance Hospital in Seoul for the treatment of autism.

Suga makes generous donation to medical facility

According to reports, Suga’s donation will fund the creation of the Min Yoongi Treatment Center in the Seodaemun district of Seoul, named after his real name. The facility will focus on supporting individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through customized therapies and innovative support programs. The center aims to offer speech, psychological, and behavioral therapies, along with research-based tools to help children gain social independence.

Suga’s contribution goes beyond financial support. Between March and June 2025, he volunteered on weekends, working with children in the program. He taught them to play musical instruments and explored the impact of music on their emotional and social development.

Suga shared, “During the past seven months of preparing this program and volunteering with Professor Cheon, I genuinely felt that music can be a valuable method for expressing one’s feelings and communicating with the world. Being part of the treatment process for children with autism spectrum disorder has been a big blessing and source of happiness for me. I will continue to support efforts that help more children integrate into society.”

Suga’s military discharge and BTS reunion

BTS member Suga officially completed his social service duties on Friday. As the last BTS member to complete his mandatory military service, he now joins the six others who were discharged last week. This marks the long-awaited full reunion of BTS after two years.

To celebrate the occasion, Suga took to Weverse and wrote a heartfelt message for ARMY:

“Hello, everyone. Nice to meet you. It's SUGA. It's been about two years. How have you all been? It’s a day I’ve been waiting for, and as it finally arrived, I had many thoughts about how to greet you. First of all, I want to thank the fans who have been waiting for us. I really missed you. These past two years gave me time to reflect on myself. I wanted to take a step back from everything I had been doing for so long. I hadn’t been able to look back at myself while constantly moving forward, but this time gave me that opportunity.”

