BTS member Suga is facing a lot of backlash after his drunk driving incident came to light. From people protesting for his removal from the band to others mimicking him on social media, the outrage is high. Now, in the midst of all this, a K-news channel has apologized for showing the wrong CCTV footage.

The Wrong Footage

BTS SUGA's CCTV footage was revealed by TV Chosun. It shows that his driving speed is as slow as an average person's walking pace pic.twitter.com/Tpd9dkwWmb — Sniper21 (@Sniper71232) August 14, 2024

A few days ago, footage claiming to show Suga falling from his e-scooter circulated online. This footage led to significant backlash against the BTS rapper. However, it has now been clarified that the video was incorrect.

After the police verified that the video was not of the BTS star, the news channel that had put out the video issued an apology, stating, "Our newsroom reported about BTS member Suga's DUI on August 7. In the first portion of our report, we showed CCTV footage of an electric scooter passing by the main road. It was later confirmed through police investigations that the male in the video was not SUGA. We are sorry for causing confusion."

Suga's Broadcast Ban

In a statement to Starnews, the popular South Korean broadcast company mentioned the possibility of Suga facing a ban. The company shared that the ongoing military service will play a major role in making a decision. KBS stated that considering Suga's case is still under police investigation, there is a need to wait before making a final decision.

About the Case and Suga's Apology

It was earlier reported that Suga would be summoned by the police to gain clarity on the matter. The development came after reports suggested that the e-scooter Suga was operating is classified as a motor vehicle, which results in uniform punishment for a drunk driving case. He faces criminal charges if found guilty.

BTS rapper Suga’s breathalyzer test conducted at the time of the incident showed his blood alcohol concentration at 0.227 per cent, which is significantly higher than 0.08 per cent

Earlier, Suga also took to Weverse and penned an apology note. "Hello, this is Suga. It is with a heavy, sorry heart that I come to you in light of a shameful incident. Last night, after having a meal that was accompanied by drinks, I rode an electric scooter to return home. I was being too lax since I only had a short way to go, and I didn’t recognize the fact that I shouldn’t be riding an electric scooter while inebriated. As a result, I violated road transport regulations."

While talking about his license being revoked, Suga wrote, "In the process of parking my scooter in front of my door, I ended up falling. A police officer was nearby and administered a blood alcohol test. This led to my driver’s license being terminated and a fine being imposed. While no one was harmed and no property was damaged, I have no excuse for what happened and take full responsibility."

In conclusion, Suga apologized for his carelessness and said, "I bow my head and give everyone my deepest apologies. I apologize to everyone affected by my poor, careless behavior, and will be extremely mindful of my actions in the future to avoid such incidents happening again."