South Korean boy band BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga, who made headlines for his drunk driving case was rumoured to be visiting the police station on August 22, following reports of him being summoned. The cops rejected a photo line, which is the ethical way for the press to address serious criminals. Despite the same, media personnel flocked outside in scorching heat in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the K-pop idol.





– the police rejected a photoline; a legal way for press to crowd in police space and address serious criminals. the reporters came against that

– the reporters crowded even tighter and more aggressively than normal photolines

– they stood to block 🐱's way and…

Hours after pictures of the same surfaced on social media, BigHit, the agency that represents BTS, denied reports of Suga visiting the police station on August 22. A representative told Korea JoongAng Daily, “The summoning schedule has been wrongly reported, and he will not be attending today.” However, the spokesperson did not reveal the confirmed date either.

Earlier, several trucks with hate messages against Min Yoongi were spotted in Seoul. The messages on the trucks include texts like “Kick Suga out”, “Drunk drive Suga”, “D-Day to leave the group is today”, “We do not need a criminal who deceives fans” and “Suga, leave the group on your own before things get uglier,” to name a few, which left the BTS ARMY enraged.

Reports suggested that the e-scooter Suga was operating is classified as a motor vehicle, which results in uniform punishment for a drunk driving case. He faces criminal charges if found guilty.

CCTV footage of the K-pop idol surfaced on social media that showed him falling off the e-scooter. The clips show Suga driving at a slow pace but falling at a turn. A couple of people who noticed the incident gathered around to check on him.

Suga’s breathalyzer test conducted at the time of the incident showed his blood alcohol concentration at 0.227 percent, which is significantly higher than 0.08 percent. His statement also does not add up to the test results. He reportedly told the police that he drank only a glass of beer. As per the Road Traffic Act, Suga is looking at a prison sentence of 2-5 years and a hefty fine that goes up to Rs 12 lakh.

Suga has apologised for the incident and his license has also been revoked.