BTS turns 10: RM, Jimin and J-Hope commemorate anniversary with thoughtful letters and photos

BTS is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year in June. It is the first year where the group is not physically together for their anniversary. However, nearly all the members took to Instagram almost precisely at midnight of their 10th anniversary to write heartwarming letters, notes and photos for ARMY

(from L to R) Jimin, RM and J-Hope celebrating their 10th anniversary

Global music legends BTS are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. ARMY, BTS’ fanbase have coined June as ‘FESTA’ Month – every year, BTS take it upon themselves to be a little more active on their social media handles, post unreleased content and interact with their beloved fans through group activities and livestreams on platforms like VLive and Weverse.

On 13th June every year, BTS also release an hour-long conversation amongst themselves – reflecting on the past year, personally and musically. These YouTube ‘FESTA’s are often themed – the first few FESTAs after their debut were discussions on their own radio show, ‘Kkul FM’. 2020’s FESTA saw the members recreating their very first 2014 anniversary.

This year is a little bittersweet for BTS and ARMYs alike – it is the first year where the group is not physically together for their anniversary. However, nearly all the members took to Instagram almost precisely at midnight of their 10th anniversary to write heartwarming letters and notes paying tribute to BTS and ARMYs’ enduring bond, as well as share adorable old and new photos!

Leader, songwriter and main rapper Namjoon aka RM shared a thread of photos and a letter on Instagram last night. The first slide read, ‘10th anniversary congrats congrats” in RM’s scrawled but immediately recognizable handwriting.

In the next post, he shared a photo of a handwritten letter, reminiscing the long journey that BTS and ARMY had traversed together –

“They said that 10 years can change mountains or rivers, and it’s true. There were countless ups and downs. There were many dawns that I don’t even remember. I’m a different person at 30, from who I was at 20. Now, I find my past self even more unfamiliar.

It’s such a special thing, to feel as if you have been entranced by words. ‘Til a noun has become a pronoun. ‘Till bulletproof becomes BTS, army becomes ARMY… There was plenty of wind, and rain, and love. Perhaps, we have built our own world, one that no one can understand.

Thanks to ARMY and the many people who have helped us, we were able to experience something special, that we won’t be able to experience again. Looking back, even as I immerse myself in recollection, I’ve become accustomed to breaking through many doors without rest. Even now, I’m still trying to guess at our 2nd chapter. It feels like we will be able to become anything. The worries I had when I was 17, and 20, as well as the double-sidedness of things, all still stand.

As I slowly become an adult, I’ve learnt that there are many things in the world that cannot be explained with words or writings. And, that things that seem like they will never change, will do so someday. Also, that the birth of just a single “name,” needs the love and strength of so, so many people.

I’m still rather inadequate. Perhaps even in the future, things will continue to feel unfamiliar, insecure, even painful. But I will try to improve. Together, but separate, far, but near. I hope that I will have you all, and that you all will also have me. The members, the staff, family, and friends! And ARMY! You all have worked so hard.

Let’s live well together, in the next 10 years too. In this damned world! I love you.

Nam June, 23.6.12”

The man’s every word oozes poetry!

Namjoon also took fans back in time by sharing an old photobooth strip of a young Bangtan. He had originally shared the same photo on Twitter in September 2013. The tweet read, “Kim hundred thousand!!! Wow!!! Here!! Is the person who saw seven boys wearing dark clothes and asked if we were celebrities seeing this!!”

Yes indeed, Joon, nobody could have imagined BTS coming so far. Yet, against all odds, you did.

RM also shared two photos – one from an old Muster event (an annual BTS concert/fanmeet, usually hosted in Japan) and from one of their ‘Love Yourself’ concerts. Lastly, he signed off with a selfie dressed in signature ‘Indigo’ (which is also his eponymously titled solo album)

BTS’ Jimin also shared a sensitive letter on Weverse which made ARMYs emotional. He confessed how 10 years was a milestone that BTS could reach only because of their fans and supporters, who were cheering them on even during their time apart. Jimin confessed how 10 years simultaneously feels like a long and short time – but above all, precious because it was cherished by BTS and ARMY alike –

““Dear ARMYs, this is Jimin Haha. Wow, it’s our 10th anniversary. How long has it been. I can’t believe that I’m 29 when I first met you at 19. I’m an adult now. My mind is still similar to when I was 19, but my body is… It’s weird. Anyway. I just miss you”.

The artist also confessed how he felt emotional watching the latest episode of Suchitwa featuring a conversation between BTS’ oldest hyungs, Jin and Suga. He beautifully captured the bittersweetness of the members and their fanbase in his letter. However, he said that no matter which paths they choose to take, they will always be together in soul and spirit.

“In fact, I was a little depressed at first because it seemed like the time we spent together stopped since last year, but it wasn't like that. We're just thinking about each other in our own places, thinking about what we can do right now, and continuing to try and do things together”.

“ARMY, I’ve told you this a few times, it’s not something that anyone can do to cheer, love, and give strength for no reason. So I can feel how happy we are. You who make me feel all these things should also feel full of happiness and be loved. You should. Got it? ARMY who I always thank and love. Let’s be happy for a long time”.

It’s evident that Jimin wrote straight from the heart!

Sensational dancer and BTS' resident sunshine, J-Hope also took time during his busy military enlistment duties to share a sweet message for ARMY. He also shared a selfie featuring his army buzz cut.

“No matter what day it is, thank you from the bottom of my heart and I love you ARMYs”.

No matter what day it is, we will always remember and love you too, BTS.

(inputs from KoreaBoo, Soompi and Weverse)