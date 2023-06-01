RM aka Kim Namjoon made BTS ARMYs proud as the band's leader was appointed as the ambassador of the South Korean military's war remains recovery agency

BTS leader RM was appointed the honorary ambassador for the Defense Ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification on Thursday

Listen to this article 'Proud of Kim Namjoon' trends as BTS leader RM is appointed as ambassador of South Korea's Defense Ministry's agency x 00:00

K-pop superband BTS' leader RM, real name Kim Namjoon, has been appointed as the ambassador of the South Korean military's war remains recovery agency. A ceremony for the appointment was held on Thursday where RM was officially appointed as a Public Relations Ambassador for the Defense Ministry's Agency for Killed In Action Recovery & Identification.

A day prior, BigHit Music, the label behind the K-pop band, had confirmed to Korea Herald that the BTS leader is set to be officially appointed as an ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense's Agency for the Recovery and Identification of those Killed in Action.

RM also delivered his first speech as the ambassador for the MND Agency For KIA Recovery & Identification at Thursday's ceremony.

#RM’s first speech as ambassador for the MND Agency For KIA Recovery & Identification



PROUD OF KIM NAMJOON

RM PUBLIC RELATIONS AMBASSADOR

AMBASSADOR RM#ProudAmbassadorRM@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bFl6yhMIY0 — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) June 1, 2023

Photos and videos of the appointment ceremony are being shared by the fans on social media. One fan listed all of Namjoon's achievements and wrote, "Kim Namjoon, a UNICEF ambassador, diplomatic passport holder, sk presidential special envoy, recipient of cultural merit, UN speaker, white house speaker guest, 2030 world expo honorary ambassador and now public relations ambassador."

kim namjoon, a unicef ambassador, diplomatic passport holder, sk presidential special envoy, recipient of cultural merit, UN speaker, white house speaker guest, 2030 world expo honorary ambassador and now public relationship ambassador pic.twitter.com/Th0uh2h7km — Carolyneð±â· ðð§‍ðððªð¦ð¥¢ðâ¤âððªðª½ (@mhereonlyforbts) June 1, 2023

Take a look at more reactions from BTS ARMYs:

RM's appearance at Thursday's ceremony reminded fans of his look at the White House last year, where he was accompanied by the rest of the BTS members.

OUR LEADER...I wish my word was enough to express my feelings ð¥º



PROUD OF KIM NAMJOON

RM PUBLIC RELATIONS AMBASSADOR

AMBASSADOR RM #ProudAmbassadorRM pic.twitter.com/6hqDrGn1vX — Zakiaâ·ðTake Twoð¬ (@V_babyzakia) June 1, 2023

South Korea launched the excavation and recovery body under the Defense Ministry in 2000 to mark the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Since then it has unearthed remains of soldiers killed during the 1950-53 war and sought to return the bodies to their home countries.

As the new face of the military's recovery and identification agency, RM is expected to carry out various activities to promote the agency and its work to the public. Before RM, Korean War veteran and television presenter Song Hae and professor Seo Kyoung-duk, known for his works promoting Korean culture, served as the honorary ambassadors for the agency.

In other news, BTS are dropping their digital single 'Take Two' to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary.