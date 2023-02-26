After Jin, BTS member J-Hope begins military enlistment process, BIGHIT Music confirms the news by sharing notice on Weverse

On February 26, Saturday, BIGHIT Music shared a notice on the BTS' official Weverse account. According to the notice, the South Korean rapper and one of the most popular members of the boy band, BTS, J-Hope has already applied for the cancellation of his military postponement and has initiated the enlistment process for military service

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Giving another major blow to Army (BTS' fans) worldwide, K-Pop musical giant, BIGHIT Music released an official notice confirming J-Hope's military enlistment. After Jin, J-Hope will be the second member to enlist for mandatory military service from K-Pop's biggest boy band, BTS.

On February 26, Saturday, BIGHIT Music shared a notice on the BTS' official Weverse account. According to the notice, the South Korean rapper and one of the most popular members of the boy band, BTS, J-Hope has already applied for the cancellation of his military postponement and has initiated the enlistment process for military service.

Announcing the news to BTS' fans across the world, BIGHIT Music took to Weverse to drop the notice on the official account of the band.

[Weverse Notice] @BTS_twt j-hope’s Military Enlistment and Future Plans pic.twitter.com/JkMTgbDjk7 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) February 26, 2023

Here's what the notice says...

“This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

They added, “We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

Also Read: BTS's Jimin's solo album 'Face'- here's all you need to know

J-Hope, who turned 29 last week, is likely to receive his draft notice over the next few weeks. Jung Ho-seok, better known by his stage name -- J-Hope is the lead dancer and one of the rappers of the BTS. RM and Suga are the other two star rappers of the K-pop boy band.

After J-Hope, the other member to enlist for mandatory military service is Suga, who is going to turn 30 this year. J-Hope was the first member to release a solo album in 2022.

For the unversed, among all the members, Jin was the first one to enlist for military service in December 2022 and is currently undergoing the service. Meanwhile, Jimin will be releasing his solo record in March.