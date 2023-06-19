BTS: V, Jungkook and other members to reportedly enlist in military by end of year

A new report claims that officials are expecting RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s enlistments to occur by the end of this year

Kim Taehyung (R) with Jeon Jungkook (L), Pic/Taehyung's Instagram

BTS recently celebrated their 10th anniversary on June 13th, 2023. They held a massive FESTA event at Yeouido Park in Seoul, where they had had they very first fan interaction after their debut in the K-pop industry. Chosen ARMYs got to be part of the event (international ARMYs, FOMO much?) -- official numbers reported an estimated 400,000 people gathering for the event with 50,000 others flocking nearby.

The event saw leader Kim Namjoon make a live appearance and host a radio show, Min Yoongi call in live from his solo tour in Singapore and Jeon Jungkook narrate a spectacular fireworks display. However, the absence of oldest hyung Kim Seokjin and main dancer J-Hope was greatly felt by the fanbase – the two could not participate in the Yeouido FESTA activities because of their mandatory military enlistment duties.

The two are the only members of the group who have enlisted till now. As Jungkook and Kim Taehyung are the only two members who also haven’t released their solo albums yet, speculation is arising about when the other members of the group will enlist.

RM previously revealed that he was going to serve his military duties around the same time as J-Hope who enlisted in April earlier this year, but postponed it due to a new project. The buzz around their military service was further accentuated by Jungkook saying that he would cut his hair short soon in a livestream recently. Now, a new report claims that officials are expecting RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s enlistments to occur by the end of this year.

While nothing has been confirmed by HYBE, ARMYs will be disappointed to see a year or two pass by with no physical presence of any of the seven members. While Jimin, V and Jungkook have a lot of time before their mandatory service (JK has till the end of 2025), BTS are said to have planned for early enlistment in order to have the group reconvene sooner rather than stagger their absences. This theory would also align with HYBE’s revelation of their earlier plan of hoping to have the group back by 2025, a year before their renewed contract stays intact.

According to a Soompi report, JJK1 aka Jungkook’s first solo album is expected to release on July 14th, 2023. The artist was seen recording in an LA studio earlier this year; and has got fans excited about hearing more of the ‘Still With You’ artist’s honeyed vocals. The album will reportedly also include an English song. “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed,” BigHit said. Hey, it still doesn’t hurt to hope, right?

Meanwhile, Taehyung recently surprised ARMYs with live visual covers of jazz classics ‘It’s Beginning to Look A lot Like Christmas’ and ‘Cheek to Cheek’, complete with an orchestra. He posted a picture of himself with his crew on Weverse earlier today, captioning it “Did you receive the gift well, ARMY?”

Taehyung was also spotted attending and enjoying the Bruno Mars concert in Seoul with his ‘Wooga Squad’ members Park Seojoon, Peakboy and Park Hyungshik. Namjoon also attended the concert.