BTS V’s late dog Yeontan has been crowned the Most Beloved Celebrity Pet in Billboard’s new poll conducted on National Pet Day 2025. Also known as Tannie, the pomeranian died last year

BTS V with Yeontan Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS V’s late dog Yeontan beats Taylor Swift's cats as Most Beloved Celebrity Pet in new poll x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V’s late dog Yeontan, has been crowned the Most Beloved Celebrity Pet in Billboard’s new poll conducted on National Pet Day 2025. The K-pop idol’s pet pomeranian, who passed away in 2024 due to prolonged illness, beat Taylor Swift's cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, as well as Ariana Grande's rescue dogs and pig, to earn the top spot. Also known as Tannie, V’s furry friend won with a whopping 94.56% of the votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS' V mourns the demise of his dog Yeontan

In December 2024, V took to Weverse and wrote, “To be honest, the reason I've come to write a post like this is because Yeontan has left on a long journey to doggy heaven recently. I've thought a lot about how to tell you all about this, but I convey this news as I thought it would be right to tell all ARMYs who have sent so much love until now. I would be thankful if ARMYs would be able to think of Yeontan here and there so that he can be happy in heaven too. I hope it will be a warm end of the year where you can tell your loved ones around you that you love them one more time. I hope ARMYs will always be healthy until the day we meet again! I love you, thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

BTS V’s military update

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. Interestingly, it coincides with the group’s debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

On the work front, Kim Taehyung is rumoured to be joining the third season of Netflix’s Squid Game. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were asked directly about the possibility of V joining the cast for the upcoming season. Lee quickly dismissed the topic with a cryptic, “I can’t say anything about that.”