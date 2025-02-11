BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has ranked ahead of stars like Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and Henry Cavill to clinch the top spot on a new most handsome list

Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS

Listen to this article BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung tops list of Most Handsome Men in the World, see where Hrithik Roshan ranks x 00:00

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V's good looks and dedicated fandom has again put him on top of a 'Most Handsome Man in the World' list. The K-pop sensation has surpassed many Hollywood and Bollywood icons like Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Hrithik Roshan, and Chris Evans to land on top of the list. Techno Sports has compiled the ranking, which recognizes V's international appeal and unbeatable charm.

ADVERTISEMENT

While V tops the list, other stars on it include Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Noah Mills, Justin Trudeau and Henry Cavill. Hrithik Roshan is the only Indian actor on the list.

Here's the complete list:

BTS’ V , real name Kim Taehyung

The BTS vocalist's popularity has not dimmed despite the fact that he is currently serving in the South Korean military. Rather, it saw a spike recently after videos of his buffed up body made the rounds of the internet. The singer has been the face of the fashion label Celine, and also the digital single Winter Ahead in November 2024.

Brad Pitt

This one is n expected name. The 61-year-old Hollywood legend continues to rule the entertainment industry, with his next big project being a Formula One-themed film, where he plays a former F1 driver.

Robert Pattinson

The 38-year-old British heartthrob gained fame as the handsome vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga. He is currently gearing up for the release of his sci-fi thriller Mickey 17.

Noah Mills

The 41-year-old Canadian model and actor, known for his association with Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, and Gap Inc., has also starred in projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Sex and the City 2.

Hrithik Roshan

Often dubbed the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has always been considered one of the most handsome men in the world. The 51-year-old actor was recently seen in the Netflix docu-series The Roshans.

Justin Trudeau

The Prime Minister of Canada has frequently been admired for his youthful looks and charismatic personality, earning him a spot on the list. The 53-year-old politician has been a magnet for the cameras and, at times, appeared in the society pages nearly as often as in the news sections.

Chris Evans

Best known as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans continues to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved and handsome actors. The 43-year-old has a dedicated female following thanks to his jaw-dropping looks.

Henry Cavill

Who can ignore the charm of the square jaw and chin button of this 41-year-old? The British superstar, known for portraying Superman in the DC Universe and Geralt of Rivia in fantasy web series The Witcher, has fans drooling over his heartbreaking good looks.

Tom Cruise

At 62, this man is still unstoppable. Nothing is impossible for this Hollywood icon who has defied age with his ever-youthful looks and action-packed performances in the Mission Impossible franchise.

Bradley Cooper

This multiple Grammy and Oscar-nominated actor has charmed audiences with his performances in The Hangover, Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, and American Hustle. At 50, he still makes hearts stop with just a smile.