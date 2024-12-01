BTS V shared that he was actually a left-handed person but turned a righty because his grandfather used to scold him.

BigHit Music recently announced BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung's, upcoming digital single Winter Ahead, featuring singer Park Hyo Shin. Now, as the video was just released and fans were swooning over him, BTS V has dropped the behind the scene video of him shooting a scene in the song, which has him carving a sculpture. In the video, the K-pop star revealed cute and funny details about himself. He shared that he was actually a left-handed person but turned a righty because his grandfather used to scold him.

BTS V reveals he was right-handed

The short clip that was released has him saying, "I write with my right hand and throw with my left. I use my left hand for strength and my right hand for precision." He further shared that he was left-handed but it changed because his grandpa used to scold him: "Yes, but it’s always been this way. I was originally left-handed, but my grandpa would scold me for it, so I was forced to switch to my right hand. I felt like this pose would be too hard." When asked, "So you used your left hand?" He replied, "I thought I’d give it a try for the first time in a while, and it worked out surprisingly well."

While reacting to the post, fans started commenting on the clip. One wrote, "Aha, grandmas are the same all over Asia 😭 us Taehyung." "Evn I'm forced to use my right hand 😢 just Asian thingsss," another one wrote. A third fan commented, "Asians only can relate to using their left hand... use your right hand if you don’t want trouble from your grandparents." Another one said, "All Asians go through the same thing omg."

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shared unseen pic from military

South Korean boy band BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, who continues to fulfill his mandatory military service, recently shared a series of unseen pictures on Instagram after a fellow soldier penned a heartfelt note for the K-pop idol, expressing gratitude. The pictures offered a glimpse of V’s life in the army, also indicating how buffed up he has become.

So far, BTS members Jin and J-Hope have completed their mandatory military service and are busy working on their solo projects. Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook are yet to be discharged.