MelonRespectSuga: BTS ARMY upset after exclusion of a member from MMA VCR

Updated on: 01 December,2024 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Melon Music Awards VCR section excluded Suga while honouring the legacy of the boy band BTS. This has upset the ARMY and they took to social media to outrage

BTS members

MelonRespectSuga: BTS ARMY upset after exclusion of a member from MMA VCR
BTS Army has expressed disappointment in the 16th Melon Music Awards that was held on November 30, Saturday. The fans were upset over the exclusion of BTS member Suga while honouring the legacy of the seven-member South Korean band. 


The MMA VCR segment featured a video honouring the legacy of the Korean boy band BTS. However, member Suga was excluded from the VCR which made ARMY upset. 


BTS ARMY outrage on social media


A verified fan handle took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "what did yoongi ever do to deserve this disrespect. RT & REPLY . Excluding a BTS member from an MMA VCR meant to honor their legacy is disrespectful. Respect all members 
@melon
 BTS IS SEVEN
SUGA IS BTS"

Another fan wrote, "Chapter two from BTS should exclude every media outlet and broadscast station that lied about Suga and disrespected the members"

A user wrote, "BTS HAS 7 MEMBERS, 
WE WILL NOT TOLERATE EXCLUSION!
RESPECT YOONGI 
BTS WILL ALWAYS BE 7!!!

Purposefully excluding a BTS member from an MMA VCR intended to honor their legacy isn’t an honor, it’s an insult"

"I say we boycott melon next year because this is disgusting, " wrote another user. 

About the Melon Music Award

The Melon Music Awards is a major music awards show that is held annually by Kakao Entertainment (a Kakao company) through its online music store Melon. The event was initially a fan-voted award conducted entirely online from 2005 through 2008, and has been officially held offline in Seoul since 2009.The award show uses digital data from the Melon music platform—along with online voting and judges evaluation—to base its awards to artists who have had exceptional performance during the year.

The 2024 MMAs were live streamed on 1theK and Melon YouTube channels. Here are the winners of the music-filled evening.

2024 Melon Music Awards winners

Top 10: Winners for this category were announced ahead of the live broadcast. MMA trophies were handed out during the main show on Saturday.

(G)I-DLE
RIIZE
aespa
PLAVE
TWS
DAY6
IU
BTS' Jungkook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN

BTS Suga Entertainment News Korean Entertainment South Korean boy band Entertainment News Update

