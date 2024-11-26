BTS' youngest member Jungkook, who took the K-pop world by storm last year with his album Golden, received a total of 6 nominations at the BBMAs 2024

The Billboard Music Awards 2024 nominations are out and major names in K-pop, including BTS Jungkook, boybands Stray Kids and TXT have bagged nominations. Billboard announced its nominees on Monday. K-pop stars Stray Kids have the most number of entries, four in total, across three categories: Top Duo/Group, and Top K-Pop Album for both 'Rock Star' and 'Ate.'

According to the list of nominees at the 2024 BBMAs, Jungkook has been nominated for Top Song Sales Artist alongside Taylor Swift, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims. Stray Kids has been nominated for Top Duo/Group along with rock bands Coldplay, Linkin Park, Fuerza Regida and blink-182.

BTS' Jungkook bags 6 nominations at BBMAs 2024

BTS' youngest member Jungkook, who took the K-pop world by storm last year with his album Golden, received a total of 6 nominations including Top Global K-pop artist and two nominations for the Top Global K-pop song category for his tracks Standing Next to You and 3D. Fellow BTS member Jimin, too, got a nomination in this category for the track Who.

Other nominees in the Top Global K-Pop Artist category are BTS' juniors Tomorrow X Together (TXT), Stray Kids and Enhyphen. Seventeen, Enhyphen and TXT are nominated in the Top K-Pop Touring Artist category.

The Billboard Music Awards 2024 will be aired on December 12 with Michelle Buteau hosting the ceremony.

Jin's Happy debuts at Billboard 200

The BBMA nominations come a day after BTS achieved another feat. Eldest member Jin's album Happy has debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart. With him, all seven members of BTS have now hit the Billboard 200 album chart's top 10 as soloists. Jin aka Kim Seokjin joined his fellow BTS members J-Hope, Jimin, Jung Kook, RM, Suga and V with individual top 10s.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. BTS as a group first reached the top 10 with LOVE YOURSELF: Her on the October 7, 2017-dated chart when it debuted and peaked at No. 7. It was the first of seven top 10s for the act, with six of those reaching No. 1.

The first BTS member to reach the top 10 as a soloist was RM, who reached No. 3 on the Dec. 31, 2022-dated chart with Indigo. He’s since visited the top 10 again with Right Place, Wrong Person, which reached No. 5 on the June 8, 2024-dated list.