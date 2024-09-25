Breaking News
BTS V looks ripped and buff in new pictures with actor friend Kim Min jae ARMY calls him Captain Korea

BTS V looks ripped and buff in new pictures with actor friend Kim Min-jae, ARMY calls him, 'Captain Korea'

Updated on: 25 September,2024 12:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The new pictures of BTS member Kim Taehyung show the K-pop star looking extremely ripped and buff as he posed in front of a mirror with his longtime actor friend Kim Min-jae

BTS V looks ripped and buff in new pictures with actor friend Kim Min-jae, ARMY calls him, 'Captain Korea'

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS V looks ripped and buff in new pictures with actor friend Kim Min-jae, ARMY calls him, 'Captain Korea'
"I never thought I would get to see Tae in this body," said one ARMY as a surprisingly buff picture of BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, surfaced on the internet. Safe to say, the element of awe was consistent among ARMY members worldwide. The new pictures of BTS member Kim Taehyung show the K-pop star looking extremely ripped and buff as he posed in front of a mirror with his longtime actor friend Kim Min-jae.


BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung looks buff in newly surfaced pictures


On September 25, ARMYs were in for a treat when hot new pictures of Kim Taehyung surfaced online. The images are causing a stir within the fanbase for all the right reasons, as fans have never seen Kim Taehyung look THIS ripped! Wearing a black tank top with grey shorts, the Bangtan member posed in front of a mirror.


BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung newly surfaced pictures

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

One fan wrote, "Captain Korea for real 🙌🙌🙌🙌 He looks so tall and buff ... not exactly buff, but perfect physique ... flat tummy ... broad and high shoulders, puffed chest ... perfect."

Another ARMY gushed, "HOW ON EARTH AM I SUPPOSED TO LIVE PEACEFULLY KNOWING YOU LOOK LIKE THIS, KIM TAEHYUNG 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

"THE ARMS. THE ARMS. THE ARMS. TAE, WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO USSSS?" wrote another.

BTS’ V and J-hope attend IU’s concert 

South Korean boy band BTS members Kim Taehyung aka V and J-hope, who are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, took some time off from their soldier duties and attended K-pop idol IU’s concert in Seoul. For those unversed, V is featured in her song  “Love Wins All”, in which they play the role of a couple Jihye and Taejun. 

V and J-hope enjoyed IU’s performance from the stands in the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media. V also did his military salute pose in a viral video. He also clicked pictures with IU after the concert. It was a full house concert and despite their military service, the BTS stars showed up for their dear friend, winning the hearts of the ARMY. For the occasion, V wore a blue hoodie paired with a white shirt and trousers, while J-Hope wore a black T-shirt, blazer, and jeans. They looked dapper as always. 

BTS Kim Taehyung Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News

