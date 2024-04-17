Breaking News
BTS What is Monochrome All you need to know about Bangtans latest pop up
BTS: What is Monochrome? All you need to know about Bangtan's latest pop-up

Updated on: 17 April,2024 02:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS is currently on break as a group owing to their mandatory military service for the country. The members complete their service by 2025. 

BTS Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS teased their MONOCHROME Logistics Project on their X account on Tuesday. The theme for it is designed around a delivery service. In the teaser shared, one can notice a factory set-up where the packages are scanned and a line reads "Exclusive service for ARMY'. It then cuts to a gate being opened and the packages with receipts being moved out. 


BTS also shared the link to the MNCR Logistics website where the ARMY is received with an invitation to share their details and then presented with an invoice for a package. While there is no clarity on what the posts mean, some have suggested that the boy band is holding a pop-up event at Seongsu-dong, Seoul, from April 26 to May 12. The pop-up event will be adorned with "Memory Clouds," symbolising the cherished moments shared between the artists and fans. 



The seven-member team is currently on break as a group owing to their mandatory military service for the country. The members will gradually reunite as they all complete their service by 2025. 

Jin, the eldest member of the group will be the first to discharge as he was the first one to enlist. Presently, Suga is fulfilling his social service duties due to a shoulder injury, while the other members are fulfilling their military service obligations. 

J-hope is expected to finish his service in mid-October this year. Before his enlistment, he dropped his solo album 'Jack in the Box', featuring tracks such as 'Arson', 'More', and '=' (Equal Sign). Additionally, he released a documentary 'Hope on the Street', and the album for the same. 

RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V's discharge date is set for June 10, 2025.  

For those unversed, the decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not. 

Big Hit had said in a statement, "We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."

Korean Entertainment South Korean boy band Korean Entertainment Updates BTS Kpop
