BTS wins platinum at MAMA 2022, J-Hope performs and Jin gives acceptance speech over the phone

JIn's speech left fans in tears
J-Hope at MAMA 2022
On Wednesday, BTS set a new milestone and became the first to receive the MAMA Platinum award for winning all four Daesangs at once. J-Hope performed at the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of the group.
While the rest of the group couldn't attend, J-Hope left Army surprised after he made a phone call to Jin, who gave his acceptance speech over the phone. Jin said, "Thank you for giving us such an honourable award. Armys! Thank you, and love you. Also, our members, you worked so hard. I love you guys so much. I'm not done yet. It's getting cold. Be careful not to catch a cold, and don't get sick. Take care of your health. I won't be able to see you at events for now, but I will bring good music later. I'll be back safely after my military service."
Jin's message left fans emotional.
