BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga launches talk show 'Suchwita'

Updated on: 30 November,2022 11:36 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A teaser was unveiled announcing his new project

BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga launches talk show 'Suchwita'

Suga/Instagram


BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga has announced the launch of his talk show 'Suchwita.' The show is set to premiere on December 5 with BTS leader Namjoon aka RM as the first guest. 


A teaser was unveiled announcing his new project, a shortened version for 'time to drink with Suga.” While the show's team tried to maintain mystery around the first guest, fans were quick to recognise RM.



Also Read: BTS's Taehyung aka V and Jungkook break the internet with their 'Run BTS' challenge


 

