BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga launches talk show 'Suchwita'

A teaser was unveiled announcing his new project
Suga/Instagram
BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga has announced the launch of his talk show 'Suchwita.' The show is set to premiere on December 5 with BTS leader Namjoon aka RM as the first guest.
A teaser was unveiled announcing his new project, a shortened version for 'time to drink with Suga.” While the show's team tried to maintain mystery around the first guest, fans were quick to recognise RM.
Also Read: BTS's Taehyung aka V and Jungkook break the internet with their 'Run BTS' challenge
Oh he KNOWS #Yoongi #Suchwita pic.twitter.com/ny2iNmQbOY— ââ¬B-ChimChim INDIGO (slow) â¬ââ·ðð (@ForeverPurple23) November 28, 2022