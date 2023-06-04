Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC installs dewatering pumps at 50 spots in city
Mumbai: Man dies after being crushed by BEST bus in Cuffe Parade
Mumbai Crime: Two held for brutal murder of 27-year-old woman in Naigaon
Mumbai: BMC is failing PPP model in city hospital
Mumbai Crime: 20 years later, man caught for friend’s murder
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs 10th anniversary celebrations Bangbangcon concert dance practice videos unveiled

BTS's 10th anniversary celebrations: Bangbangcon concert, dance practice videos unveiled

Updated on: 04 June,2023 10:38 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BTS's 10th anniversary celebrations have kicked off

BTS's 10th anniversary celebrations: Bangbangcon concert, dance practice videos unveiled

BTS

Listen to this article
BTS's 10th anniversary celebrations: Bangbangcon concert, dance practice videos unveiled
x
00:00

BTS's 10th anniversary celebrations have kicked off. The group completes 10 years on June 13. The K-pop group released dance practice from their yesteryear songs for the 2023 BTS FESTA. 


Over the weekend, the Bangbangcon concert was streamed for BTS ARMY and then released on BANGTANTV later. These included dance practice videos for tracks like ‘Intro Dance’, ‘I NEED U’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Anpanman’, ‘Boyz With Fun,’ and ‘I’m Fine’.


Meanwhile, Big Hit Music had recently announced that BTS will release the digital single 'Take Two' on the group's 10th anniversary. All seven members of the K-pop group- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will be part of the new song.


The announcement on Weverse read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single Take Two this coming June. All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you. We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that Take Two will become a precious Gift from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for Take Two. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST) Thank you."

Here's how ARMY reacted-

BTS Jimin Jungkook Jin Suga J-hope Namjoon Kim Taehyung

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK