BTS's 10th anniversary celebrations: Bangbangcon concert, dance practice videos unveiled

BTS's 10th anniversary celebrations have kicked off. The group completes 10 years on June 13. The K-pop group released dance practice from their yesteryear songs for the 2023 BTS FESTA.

Over the weekend, the Bangbangcon concert was streamed for BTS ARMY and then released on BANGTANTV later. These included dance practice videos for tracks like ‘Intro Dance’, ‘I NEED U’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘Anpanman’, ‘Boyz With Fun,’ and ‘I’m Fine’.

Meanwhile, Big Hit Music had recently announced that BTS will release the digital single 'Take Two' on the group's 10th anniversary. All seven members of the K-pop group- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will be part of the new song.

The announcement on Weverse read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single Take Two this coming June. All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you. We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that Take Two will become a precious Gift from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for Take Two. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST) Thank you."

Here's how ARMY reacted-

my comeback in borapride month after bangbangcon and jjk1 announcement yes pic.twitter.com/unEiy9Iucj — nana (@gyutist) June 4, 2023

Like the whole festa time should be announced as holidays ð­

I especially felt this yesterday during bangbangcon

I was like, give me a full fledged vacation si that i can enjoy it without problems https://t.co/PoFNmtHvm1 — Aashi (@Aashisingh1277) June 4, 2023

Schedule Change for June 24th:



We will now be watching Yet To Come in Busan instead of MOTS:ONE since it was recently streamed for BangBangCon! https://t.co/CdhKZjMUmo — Army Movie Nightâ· (@armymovienight) June 4, 2023