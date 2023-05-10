BTS's Jimin shares his dream featuring Jin and Min Yoongi aka Suga, fans react

Fans reacted to Jimin's Weverse post

Jin, Jimin and Suga

BTS's Jimin took to Weverse and shared that he had a dream about his hyungs, Jin, who is currently serving in the military and Suga. Jimin took to Weverse on Wednesday and revealed that he dreamt of Jin, Suga and him coming together for a collaboration. “I woke up while sleeping and I dreamed of Jin hyung and Yoongi hyung filming an MV together and then going to eat," he posted.

The post received many reactions, taking Jimin by surprise that fans were awake and responding immediately. “Hehehe there are so many fans who stayed awake" he replied. He added, "After coming back from the States. I’ve been trying to get into a healthy routine of sleeping early, getting up early but this is not it hahaha."

A fan commented, "Jimin are u okay? Will you please respond to me, I’m interested in how you are feeling, please answer if not I will not breathe." The singer replied, “Hehehehehe but you must be breathing right now go on now hold your breath again."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BIGHIT MUSIC had announced that Jimin will be collaborating with American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for a project titled ‘Angel Pt. 1’. The track will be a part of the the 10th installment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise ‘Fast X’. The song will be released on May 18, 2023. The film, directed by Louis Leterrier will be released in theatres on May 19. The multi-starrer film features Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, John Cena and Brie Larson. Created by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, the film has been produced by Universal Pictures.

