BTS’s Min Yoongi aka Suga announces solo world tour, Jungkook next guest on 'Suchwita'

Updated on: 16 February,2023 06:15 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The tour will begin on April 26th with Belmont, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland

BTS’s Min Yoongi aka Suga announces solo world tour, Jungkook next guest on 'Suchwita'

Suga/Instagram


Big Hit music took to their social media handle to announce BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga's solo world tour. The tour will begin on April 26th with Belmont, Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland. This will be followed by the Asia leg of the tour with shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul and Japan. This makes Suga who also goes by the name Agust D, the first group member to announce a solo world tour.


The announcement comes after the group informing fans that they would be taking time off to focus on individual projects and will be releasing solo albums. J-Hope started off by releasing 'Jack in the Box,' followed by Jin's collaboration with Coldplay for 'The Astronaut.' The group's maknae Jungkook went on to release 'Dreamers' for the FIFA World Cup. RM released Indigo and Jimin collaborated with Big Bang’s Taeyang for 'Vibe' besides announcing his upcoming album in March. 


Meanwhile, a few months ago, Suga had launched his talk show 'Suchwita.' Now Big Hit music has dropped hints that BTS's youngest member Jungkook may appear on his show as the next guest. On February 14, BTS’s official Instagram account posted an edit from Jungkook’s recent live stream with the caption: I’m taking over Suchwita’s opening.' The hashtags in the story also hint that Jungkook will appear on the show. 'Until the day he drinks with SUGA hyung on SuChwita (Wait) (Wait) ð¥ðº #JungKook #SUGA.'

BTS Suga Jungkook K-Pop Korean Entertainment

