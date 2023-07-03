BTS’s Suga gives emotional speech at elder brother’s wedding: Thank you for supporting my musical dream

BTS’s Min Yoongi aka Suga attended his elder brother Min Geum Jae’s wedding in Daegu, South Korea. He also gave a touching speech at the occasion, moving his brother to tears

Suga on his tour in Bangkok, Pic/Instagram

Suga’s elder brother got married on July 2 in Daegu in a private ceremony. The rapper is known for his exceptional songwriting skills – and also for his mantra of ‘less is more.’ He seems to have channelised his poetic abilities for this special occasion as his congratulatory speech for his brother and sister-in-law moved them to tears.

According to translations of videos of the ceremony that have been posted online, Yoongi seems to have expressed his gratitude to his brother for supporting his musical career since the very beginning.

“First of all, I want to say thank you. I'm Min Yoongi, the younger brother of the groom in this wedding... why are you crying right now? Don't cry now,” Suga told his brother who began crying, as roughly translated from leaked videos. The two went on to share a hug before Suga continued his speech.

Suga recently completed his first solo world tour, where he performed his Agust D trilogy, including tracks from his first solo album, ‘D-Day.’ After performing the last two shows on his home ground in Seoul, the artist seems to have rushed to help with preparations and attend his brother’s wedding. Yoongi has previously talked about his difficult childhood where he often had to choose between taking a bus to and from the music studio and having a meal with the limited money he had. In such circumstances, his only brother encouraging him to pursue his passion must have meant the world to him – and it shows in his sincere speech.

Min Geum Jae and Min Yoongi have been termed as the ‘Bunggeopang Brothers’ – ‘Fish Bread Brothers’ because of their striking similarities in appearance. To extend congratulations to the happy couple, Suga also sent flowers to his brother at the venue, with ‘BTS Suga Min Yoongi’ written on the bouquet.

Videos of this heartwarming moment have been going viral on social media. ARMY has also took to their Twitter and Weverse handles to congratulate Suga’s brother and his wife, and to thank him for playing a significant role in the artist’s career.

The artist also announced three more shows in his tour at KSPO Dome on August 4th, 5th and 6th.