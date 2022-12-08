Breaking News
BTS's Taehyung aka V releases his photo folio concept film

08 December,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

The photo folio has vintage as it's theme

BTS's Taehyung aka V releases his photo folio concept film

Taehyung/Instagram


BTS member Taehyung aka V released his photo folio concept film on Wednesday with vintage as it's theme. Titled 'Me Myself and V- ‘Veautiful Days' it captures the vocalist in black-and-white as well as sepia tone. The film features Taehyung reading a book in the grass, looking through telescopes, riding a bicycle through the countryside and riding a horse, with elaborate yesteryear elements. 


