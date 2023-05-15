Fans have been speculating whether Taehyung will be shooting a music video or attending a brand event

Credit: V on Instagram

Listen to this article BTS's Taehyung leaves for Paris and fans notice injury, shares pictures with Jungkook and Wooga squad x 00:00

BTS's vocalist Taehyung aka V left for Paris on Monday and was spotted at Incheon airport with a bag that had his name on it. Taehyung was spotted in a white tee and black coat paired with denims as he posed for the paparazzi. Fans have been speculating whether Taehyung will be shooting a music video for his solo album in the capital of France or attend a brand event. Some fans also noticed that Taehyung had injured his fingers and was in pain.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the singer took to Instagram to share several photos and videos, including some with BTS member Jungkook and the Wooga squad- Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy, Seo Joon was missing,. The photo dump also included pics of V at a recording studio, leading to speculation that he is ready with his solo album.

Here's how fans reacted-

Taehyung will departure for his overseas schedule! He got his own customized bag with “TAEHYUNG” on it, so cool!



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/3iYsKuNi5c — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) May 15, 2023

Taehyung is a sweetheart, he stopped in his track and waved back to the reporters when the reporters called for him to say goodbye ð¥¹ pic.twitter.com/S6LffUuk1O — THVð (@Taehyungimpact) May 15, 2023

Taehyung telling his manager to hold his bag as his fingers hurt pic.twitter.com/gsE1RjjazO — TAE GUIDE (@taeguide) May 15, 2023

FIRST TAEKOOK SELCA OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/S5fxlALhBN — sen (@sugatradamus) May 14, 2023

this taekook and plastic bag lore is going down in the history books! we have come so far, from having this absolute piece of blocker of our taekook hug to just a cute accessory in the first taekook selca of the year ð­ pic.twitter.com/FPNCgY98HO — íêµ­. (@vgguktwins) May 14, 2023

Also Read: BTS's Jimin shares his dream featuring Jin and Min Yoongi aka Suga, fans react