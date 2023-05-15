Breaking News
BTS's Taehyung leaves for Paris and fans notice injury, shares pictures with Jungkook and Wooga squad

Updated on: 15 May,2023 10:05 AM IST  |  South Korea
Fans have been speculating whether Taehyung will be shooting a music video or attending a brand event

BTS's Taehyung leaves for Paris and fans notice injury, shares pictures with Jungkook and Wooga squad

Credit: V on Instagram

BTS's vocalist Taehyung aka V left for Paris on Monday and was spotted at Incheon airport with a bag that had his name on it. Taehyung was spotted in a white tee and black coat paired with denims as he posed for the paparazzi. Fans have been speculating whether Taehyung will be shooting a music video for his solo album in the capital of France or attend a brand event. Some fans also noticed that Taehyung had injured his fingers and was in pain.


Meanwhile, on Sunday the singer took to Instagram to share several photos and videos, including some with BTS member Jungkook and the Wooga squad- Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy, Seo Joon was missing,. The photo dump also included pics of V at a recording studio, leading to speculation that he is ready with his solo album. 



Here's how fans reacted-


BTS Kim Taehyung Jungkook K-Pop Korean Entertainment

