Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin were spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game during the 'MLB Seoul Series 2024' at the Gocheok Sky Dome with Goblin duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Listen to this article 'CLOY' stars Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin spotted enjoying a baseball game with 'Goblin' duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook x 00:00

The beloved K-Drama couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, were seen enjoying a "double date" with another high-profile couple. Ever since their initial meeting while filming 'Crash Landing On You,' they've portrayed to fans the ideal love story, seemingly falling in love on set, marrying, and even having a child.

On March 21, the couple was spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game during the 'MLB Seoul Series 2024' at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the pictures, the married couple looked stunning and shared their chemistry in a rare public appearance together, their first since becoming parents. However, they weren't alone; they were joined by actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook on what netizens are calling a "double date." The reason they dubbed it a double date was pretty amusing; it stemmed from the recent buzz surrounding the chemistry between the Goblin duo on screen.

K-drama fans could not contain their glee and took to 'X' to share the excitement over this surprise 'double date,' take a look:

lee dong wook, gong yoo, kim jaeuck, hyun bin, son ye jin all together in one frame??? like this has got to be the most powerful video to ever exist pic.twitter.com/mqgZlQxrKj — m 🦕 (@gongyoosimp) March 21, 2024

Look at dongwook and yejin pointing at the camera at the same time then gongyoo and hyunbin looking at it at the same time too??

Again married couple things pic.twitter.com/aUHxulH4Pr — vinx (@vintquexx) March 21, 2024

gong yoo, dongwook & binjin double date at mlb seoul today 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q4gZKQjAzY — pras (@hyovrse) March 21, 2024

dongwook & gong yoo wearing matching couple shirts instead of binjin, they're never beating the married allegations 😭 pic.twitter.com/YRFFHzCoaQ — 🍁 (@hajoonwook) March 21, 2024

Most historic double date in the history of double dates 😍 pic.twitter.com/Ar3uGPVPwA — Unbothered-Unnie😍 (@DongWooksFan) March 21, 2024

gongyoo and yejin cleaning(? something from hyunbin at the same time😭😭 jicheol's face after that like Oh right he has wife BZBSBJSK pic.twitter.com/BwLwE02GyZ — annnn 🍍 (@dittobini) March 21, 2024

NEED SON YEJIN HYUNBIN AND GONG YOO IN ONE A DRAMA!!! IMAGINE THE ACTING PROWESS ㅅㅂㄹ pic.twitter.com/ZctucsHwJm — 🐰💕✨ (@yejinnnchoice) March 21, 2024

At the baseball game, In official broadcast footage, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were spotted chatting with Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook multiple times during the game. The photos featuring all four stars showed how close they are, and internet users couldn't help but rave about their interactions..