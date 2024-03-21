Breaking News
CLOY stars Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin spotted enjoying a baseball game with Goblin duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook
'CLOY' stars Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin spotted enjoying a baseball game with 'Goblin' duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook

Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin were spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game during the 'MLB Seoul Series 2024' at the Gocheok Sky Dome with Goblin duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook

'CLOY' stars Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin spotted enjoying a baseball game with 'Goblin' duo Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

The beloved K-Drama couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, were seen enjoying a "double date" with another high-profile couple. Ever since their initial meeting while filming 'Crash Landing On You,' they've portrayed to fans the ideal love story, seemingly falling in love on set, marrying, and even having a child.


On March 21, the couple was spotted at a Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres game during the 'MLB Seoul Series 2024' at the Gocheok Sky Dome.


In the pictures, the married couple looked stunning and shared their chemistry in a rare public appearance together, their first since becoming parents. However, they weren't alone; they were joined by actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook on what netizens are calling a  "double date." The reason they dubbed it a double date was pretty amusing; it stemmed from the recent buzz surrounding the chemistry between the Goblin duo on screen.


K-drama fans could not contain their glee and took to 'X' to share the excitement over this surprise 'double date,' take a look:

At the baseball game, In official broadcast footage, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were spotted chatting with Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook multiple times during the game. The photos featuring all four stars showed how close they are, and internet users couldn't help but rave about their interactions..

