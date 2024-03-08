Son Ye-jin from 'Crash Landing on You' surprises fans with a rare photo of her baby boy. Take a look!

Son Ye-jin and her baby boy

The Crash Landing on You duo, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, shared the news of becoming parents with the birth of their son. On November 27, 2022, MSteam Entertainment confirmed, "Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy."

Over the past few years, the couple has successfully kept their son out of the public eye and hasn't disclosed his name.

'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin shares a rare glimpse of her baby boy

On March 8, Son Ye-Jin delighted her Instagram followers by revealing a glimpse of her baby. While she didn't show the baby's face, the actress shared pictures of their hands covered in cute doodles, including a tulip, a rainbow, and a smiley face on her hand.

The baby's arm and leg were adorned with adorable doodles like a cat's face, a tired expression, a little bear, and more.

'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin shares a rare glimpse of her baby boy, take a look:

Around last year in July, Son Ye-jin surprised fans on Tuesday by sharing a cute glimpse of Hyun Bin and her baby boy, Alkong. The picture had the hand of her baby alongside the paw of a cat.

Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, became global sensations after featuring in the cross-border romance drama 'Crash Landing On You.' They initially collaborated on 'Negotiation,' where the actor reportedly agreed to be in the film solely because Son Ye-jin was also part of it.

The couple later got married in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022. Three months after their wedding, Son Ye-jin announced her pregnancy. They became parents to their son on November 27, in the same year.

Sharing the baby's first glimpse a month after his birth, the actress had posted, "As you know, a precious life has been born to us. I would like to express my gratitude to those who are responsible for the birth of one life. I was worried about the baby that was born a little earlier than scheduled, but on the other hand, I was able to try only natural ingredients and thankfully, I was successful using natural ingredients.I feel like I'm becoming an adult after having a child.."