Viral! Son Ye Jin’s post on first wedding anniversary with Hyun Bin

'Crash Landing On You's' Son Ye Jin‘s Instagram story celebrating the one-year anniversary of her marriage to actor Hyun Bin is winning hearts. The actress took to Instagram on Friday and uploaded an adorable unseen photo from their wedding on her stories.

In the photo, Hyun Bin is seen wearing a white tux, while Son Ye Jin is wearing her wedding gown. The actress caption adorned with hearts captioned the post '1st anniversary' and added heart emojis.

Meanwhile, fans of popular K-drama stars and real life couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were in for a shock recently after reports of the couple getting divorced started doing the rounds. On March 15, a video on YouTube claimed, ‘Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin divorced after 6 months of marriage…Shocking!’ The video further claimed that Hyun Bin had gambled overseas which disappointed Son Ye Jin as they suffered immense financial loss leading to the divorce. Apparently the couple had mutually agreeing to separate.

Reportedly, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment has said that the rumours being circulated by the YouTube channel are ‘groundless’. They added that the agency is continuously monitoring such rumours and plan to take legal action after conducting an internal review of the situation. Similarly, Son Ye Jin’s agency MSteam Entertainment also shared their plans saying that they will be taking strong legal action against the video and the channel. They called it ‘obvious fake news.’

The couple who got married in March 2022 are parents of a baby boy. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first child on November 27, they announced their pregnancy in July, where Son Ye-jin had penned a note for fans on Instagram. Son Ye-jin’s agency had confirmed the news, adding that that the child and mother are in good health.

