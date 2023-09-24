Global Citizen Festival 2023: BTS's Jungkook drops first teaser of his solo single '3D' featuring Jack Harlow

Global Citizen Festival 2023: Jungkook performed to his hit tracks and ended with an announcement on his new solo single

At the Global Citizen Festival, BTS member Jungkook announced his next solo project. After a striking performance at the Golabl Cizen Festival 2023 in New York, the 'Seven' singer unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming project titled '3d'. Where is it an album title or a single? only time will tell.

At the festival, Jungkook performed his hit songs 'Seen', 'Still With You', and 'Euphoria', followed by an energetic performance on the songs 'Dynamite' and 'Permission to Dance'. After the performance, Jungkook surprised fans by unveiling the first teaser of his upcoming song. The teaser has several shots of Jungkook moving around and the video ended with the words '3D'.

Shortly afterwards, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced that “3D” was a new solo digital single featuring Jack Harlow. In their English statement, the agency wrote, “Jungkook’s second solo single, ‘3D (featuring Jack Harlow),’ is a pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jungkook following ‘Seven (featuring Latto).’”

Jungkook also unveiled two hero films and his first concept photos for “3D,” which is due out on September 29 at 1 p.m. KST.

Previously, after releasing his hit solo debut single “Seven” in July, Jungkook revealed on Suga’s talk show “Suchwita” that he planned to “release one more single, and then… a small mini album later. I think it’ll all be out by November.”

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival advocates for equality amongst all, gender equality, solving global hunger and climate emergency. A couple of days ago, Jungkook shared a statement in a press release about the upcoming festival appearance. “I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jungkook said. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Several international advocates are also confirmed to participate in the event, as well as a handful of celebrity guests. Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush will make an appearance.