Netflix India is thrilled to announce the release of 'The Game Don’t Stop', an anthem crafted by the dynamic trio of Hanumankind, Kalmi, and Parimal Shais for Squid Game 2. This powerful track celebrates the highly anticipated return of Squid Game with a fresh, Indian perspective that pulsates with energy, grit, and unrelenting determination.

Hanumankind, best known for Big Dawgs, channels his fervor into razor-sharp bars that cut through the beat precisely. The lyrics vividly depict the relentless nature of the games, capturing each player's desperate fight for survival against impossible odds. Hanumankind’s flow and intricate wordplay bring an added intensity, making the anthem a tribute to the high-stakes drama of Squid Game season 2. Accompanying the anthem is a visually arresting music video that reimagines the gripping world of Squid Game through an Indian lens. With its vivid storytelling and striking visuals, the video not only pays homage to the show’s iconic elements but also brings its essence closer to home. As Young-hee has begun the countdown to Season 2, "The Game Don’t Stop" stands as a testament to the series’ unstoppable nature and its profound connection with audiences around the globe.

Within two hours of release, the anthem has garnered more than seven hundred thousand views on Instagram and more than twenty-six thousand views on YouTube and the number is constantly increasing. Many celebrities have commented on the video. Netflix's Never Have I Ever fame Indo-Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan commented, "hell yessss" with fire emojis. Famous YouTuber Ian Boggs also commented with two fire emojis.

More details about Netflix's Squid Game 2

With the release date of Squid Game Season 2 just around the corner, fans cannot keep calm. the first season of the Korean Drama came out in 2021 and took the Internet by storm. The series starred an ensemble cast of Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-young. The show's songs, clips, and memes were trending for weeks. Squid Game's gripping and nail-biting plot kept the viewers on the edge and since the announcement of Season 2, fans can't wait to enter the world of their favorite game. The second season will stream on Netflix from December 26.