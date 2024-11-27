Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) returns, locked in a tense battle with the shadowy Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) as Netflix unveils the main trailer and key art for Squid Game season 2

A still from Squid Game season 2

Netflix unveils the main trailer and key art ‘Round and Round’ for the second season of the world’s most-watched show Squid Game. With its premiere just around the corner on December 26, the trailer delivers an electrifying glimpse into the deadly games and gripping character dynamics that await fans worldwide.

New games with new stakes

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) returns, locked in a tense battle with the shadowy Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). As new games unfold, the stakes grow deadlier, and Gi-hun’s mission to end the games once and for all takes center stage. Will he succeed, or will the system claim even more victims?

The trailer draws viewers back into this gripping universe, along with new cast members Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-Geun, Kang Ae-sim, and Jo Yu-ri who bring fresh intrigue and complexity to the world of Squid Game.

Seong Gi-hun leads other participants

The newly unveiled key art features the participants of Squid Game racing toward an unknown destination, with Gi-hun leading the charge at the forefront, signaling the official start of the intense competition.

The countdown is on. As alliances shift and rivalries ignite, Squid Game Season 2 raises the stakes in ways fans could never have imagined.

Squid Game Season 2 debuts globally on December 26, only on Netflix. Let the new games begin.

About Netflix’s Squid Game

'Squid Game' tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion cash prize.

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six. Hwang also won the Emmy for Best Directing for a Drama.

Lee Jung-Jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor ever to receive an Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in 'Squid Game'. He was only the fourth Asian actor ever to win in any of the Emmy performance categories, and the first to win the drama award for a non-English speaking role.