BTS J-hope gives a cute shoutout to Jin after forgetting to mention him on Day 3 of concert

Updated on: 02 March,2025 05:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
It was time for Day 3, and to support his band member, BTS’ Jin attended J-hope's live performance on the third day of his first-ever solo world tour, Hope on the Stage

BTS J-hope gives a cute shoutout to Jin after forgetting to mention him on Day 3 of concert

In Pic: BTS Jin & J-hope

BTS J-hope gives a cute shoutout to Jin after forgetting to mention him on Day 3 of concert
South Korean boy band BTS member J-hope’s solo concert started with a bang. After two days of grand nights, it was time for Day 3, and to support his band member, BTS’ Jin attended his live performance on the third day of his first-ever solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. Now, a video of J-hope giving a shoutout to BTS’ Jin has circulated online all over social media.



 
 
 
 
 
BTS’ Jin attends J-hope's solo concert

On Day 3 of his concert, his band member Jin arrived to show his support for J-hope. In one of the rather hilarious videos that have made their way onto social media, J-hope can be seen giving a cute shoutout to Jin after forgetting to mention him due to being focused on the performance.

In one of the videos, J-hope can be seen saying, "I had to mention Jin. I was just so focused on the performance that I forgot to mention him. Where are you? Jin? Oh wow, our worldwide handsome Jin. Yes, wow. Seeing a member here supporting me really feels new." This led Jin to blush and laugh as he stood up and waved at J-hope, who was talking about him on stage.

BTS J-hope on his concert 

J-hope took to Weverse and penned a comprehensive note after Day one of concert. He wrote, I promised I’d do my best but I guess I just can’t tell if you guys had as much of a blast as I did…!! today kinda felt like I was running a one-man show, maybe like deep in my own vibe.”

BTS’ J-hope’s first-ever solo world tour

J-hope officially embarked on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage on March 1. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. The tour kicked off in Seoul and will be followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose birth name is Jung Hoseok, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.

Afterward, he will travel to Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, and Oakland before concluding the North American portion of the tour at LA's BMO Stadium. The tour will then continue through Asia, including stops in the Philippines and Singapore, with more cities to be announced later.

