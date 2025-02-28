The South Korean police has issued summon to a Japanese woman for allegedly kissing BTS member Jin without his consent at a public event

Jin

Listen to this article Japanese woman gets police summon for kissing BTS member Jin without consent x 00:00

The South Korean police had issued a summon to a 50-year-old Japanese woman, they said on Friday. She will be questioned and investigated for allegedly kissing Jin, member of K-pop band BTS, without consent during a free hug event last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese woman summoned for questioning

The South Korean police have called for the woman to appear at the local police station on charges of sexual harassment in a public space. She is reportedly in Japan at present.

According to PTI, the station said it had launched an investigation after receiving an online complaint and refused to provide further details because an investigation was under way. Media reports said that South Korean police were able to confirm the identity of the woman with the help of Japanese police. The reports said the woman, who is in her 50s, was refusing to appear for questioning.

What happened at the free hug event by Jin

The incident happened during the first public event attend by the K-pop idol Jin last June post his military discharge. Jin was celebrating his military discharge and his band BTS's 11-year anniversary by offering free hugs at an event to all fans.

During the event, reportedly attended by 1,000 people, a woman abruptly kissed Jin, on his cheek. The event only included hugs from Jin and no one was supposed to kiss him without consent. Video footage that went viral showed Jin apparently looking uncomfortable and responded by turning his face away. The kiss angered other BTS fans, one of whom filed a criminal complaint against her, leading police to launch an investigation.

The accused woman wrote about the kiss in an online blog post. It read, "My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft," read the post according to Yonhap news agency.

BTS was created in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the 'Army'. Jin, 32, is the oldest member of the band. Jin is the first BTS member to have been discharged from military duty. He was followed by J-Hope who was discharged in October. The other four - V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga - are still serving and the band is expected to reunite only in June 2025.