BTS members Jimin and Jungkook wished J-hope on his birthday while he was on a live session with fans via Weverse

The three Js reunited for a short while on J-hope's birthday

Listen to this article BTS: Jimin, Jungkook surprise ARMY by joining J-hope's birthday live on call, tease stories they want to share x 00:00

BTS member J-hope is celebrating his 31sty birthday today. The rapper went live on Weverse for a direct heart-to-heart with their fandom, the BTS ARMY, via Weverse. During the live session, J-hope received a call from younger BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, who are serving in the South Korean military currently. J-hope completed his military service in October 2024 and is set to embark on a world tour soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimin and Jungkook wish J-hope on birthday

During the short phone call, J-hope put Jimin on speakerphone so that the fans watching the live could hear him. Jimin roped in Jungkook as well during the conversation. Both of them wished J-hope on his birthday.

While J-hope encouraged him to speak up, Jimin confessed he was feeling a bit embarrassed to talk to ARMY over the call as it has been a while since he has interacted with fans. "It's been a while, I feel nervous. My face is all red," he said as J-hope broke into laughter.

As he called in Jungkook, the maknae, in a funny voice, said, "What is this? Can you hear my voice?"

Jimin said, "There's so much I want to share, there's so much we did together, but I am not sure how much we can share."

Watch the full conversation here:

Fans of BTS were delighted by the surprise phone call and urged them to share their stories.

J-hope's donation and his upcoming tour

The K-pop idol is known for his generosity. He has marked his birthday by donating a whopping amount for children battling incurable illnesses. According to reports, the Neuron hitmaker has donated 200 million won or Rs 1.2 crore to the Seoul Asan Medical Center Children's Hospital. He also expressed his intention to continue supporting the hospital in the future.

J-hope is officially set to embark on his first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage. The rapper will travel to 15 cities, including six in North America, marking the first time he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist in his career. The tour will kick off with three nights in Seoul, followed by a highly anticipated North American leg. J-hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, will begin his US performances on March 13 with two nights at New York's Barclays Center.