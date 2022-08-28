Breaking News
K-pop stage-breakers 'Seventeen' joined forces with the English singer Anne-Marie

SECTOR 17 scored SEVENTEEN’s highest charting on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 4. Like many of their previous hits, the band’s main producer and leader of their vocal unit WOOZI took part in producing the album as well as the lead single “_WORLD,” credited for both its lyrics and composition

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN joined forces with the English singer Anne-Marie for a new version of their single “_WORLD (Feat. Anne-Marie),” released at midnight ET. “_WORLD” is the lead single from SEVENTEEN’s latest album SECTOR 17 released on July 18. Amplified by Anne-Marie’s plain-spoken vocals, the new version of the urban R&B track endearingly delivers the sentiment of hope and excitement in entering a ‘new world’ built for ‘you and me.’ The underbar that prefaces the title asks the listener to also imagine and define their own ideal world. 


SECTOR 17 scored SEVENTEEN’s highest charting on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 4. Like many of their previous hits, the band’s main producer and leader of their vocal unit WOOZI took part in producing the album as well as the lead single “_WORLD,” credited for both its lyrics and composition.


SEVENTEEN are currently touring across North America for their headline tour ‘BE THE SUN.’ After their action-packed shows in Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth and Chicago, the K-pop supergroup will bring their must-see show to Washington DC next. Shows in Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark are set to follow.

In addition to chart records, a world tour and a global collaboration, the 13-piece act continues to blaze through multiple milestones with three nods for the MTV Video Music Awards slated for this weekend. SEVENTEEN are nominated for Best New Artist, Best K-Pop and PUSH Performance of the Year. 

