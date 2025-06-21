Kpop star Jackson Wang who recently visited India spoke about his bind with Hrithik Roshan and his family in a recent interview. He also called Diljit Dosanjh 'big brother'

Korean singer Jackson Wang recently visited India. During his stay in Mumbai, the singer was seen meeting several Indian celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and his family. And now, he has opened up about his bond with Diljit Dosanjh, whom he says he considers an elder brother. He also opened up about his meeting with the Roshans.

Jackson Wang talks about his bond with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Jackson spoke about his time and experience with Diljit Dosanjh. He said, "He is a senior, He is a superstar, a legendary icon. I learn a lot from him, as an artist and as a big brother. He is so accepting, and very supportive. That energy is I wish I could be when I become one of the seniors. I hope I can perform this song live with him either in my concert or his concert."

Notably, Jackson Wang released a song titled Buck in collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh, earlier this month, which was highly acclaimed. The track happens to be the third single from his highly anticipated album, which is set to be released on July 18. Currently, the singer is receiving praise for his recent album Magic Man 2.

Jackson Wang On His Bond With Hrithik Roshan

In the same interview, he also opened up about his grand party with Hrithik Roshan and his family. He spoke about the love he's receiving in India. He shared, "I'm so glad, so grateful that I can have this and yeah, this time, this trip is just about purely feeling it. And hopefully next time, after my album Magic Man 2 launches on July 18th, I can have another potential opportunity to come back to India for my concert if people are willing to come watch."

Talking about his meeting with the War 2 actor, he shared, "We didn’t dance, we just talked. And he’s very inspiring. Even Hrithik’s parents really took good care of me, really shared a lot of personal stories and lessons. I learned a lot—it’s like taking lessons from them."

During his visit, rumours were rife that the Got7 rapper is set to feature in Hrithik's next film, Krrish 4. However, Jackson clarified that he was only joking, and that he was surprised when it turned into headlines the next day.