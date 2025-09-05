The Korean Film Council has selected Park Chan-Wook's directorial No Other Choice as its official submission to the Academy Awards. It will be submitted in the Best International Feature category at the Oscars

South Korean movie, No Other Choice, directed by Park Chan-Wook, has become South Korea's official submission to the Best International Feature category of the Academy Awards . The Korean Film Council (KOFIC) confirmed its selection recently. The news comes just days after the Son Ye-Jin and Lee Byung-Hun starrer received a lot of critical acclaim along with a standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival.

On September 3, the film was officially selected for submission. The decision was taken via a jury chaired by Parasite producer Kwak Sin-Ae. The other members included producer and president of the Producers’ Guild of Korea Lee Dong-ha (Train To Busan), director Shin Su-Won and actor Jang Hye-Jin (Parasite).

The committee reportedly discussed the elements that prompted the members to select No Other Choice. They said it was "considered the most competitive film among all entries, across all criteria" and "a highly polished black comedy, where the protagonist’s antisocial behavior, driven by his desire for home, becomes compelling." It was "the film that stands out for its outstanding quality and excellent performances."

Citing the reason for selecting the film, the KOFIC noted the film's "cinematic completeness, relevant themes surrounding job termination, exceptional ensemble performances and positive evaluations from North American distributors" as key factors behind its decision. "The movie's humorous take on a universally relatable tragedy makes it a strong contender for Oscar recognition," it added.

About No Other Choice

No Other Choice marks the first time Hallyu stars Son Ye-Jin and Lee Byung-Hun have collaborated. The film is based on the US novel The Ax by Donald E. Westlake, which revolves around Man-Soo, an employee who suddenly gets fired from his paper manufacturing company. He is determined to find a new job even if it means stopping anyone in his way. Meanhwile, Son, who plays Lee's resilient wife A-Ra, is a bright-hearted woman who tries to support her husband after his unemployment. The desperate husband finally devises a grimly audacious plan to identify and kill his fellow job applicants so that he is the only qualified person left.

For the unversed, earlier South Korea's 2019 classic Parasite had won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English-language film to win Oscars for the category.