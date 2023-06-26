Out now! EXO drops teaser of 'Hear Me Out'

New images of EXO's D.O, Sehun and Suho have been released
Teaser for 'Hear Me Out'
K-pop group EXO has dropped the teaser for 'Hear Me Out' from their 7th album 'Exist.' Individual teaser images for members Suho, D.O., and Sehun were released much to the excitement of fans. The new pictures feature the group members dressed casually, going about their daily routines in a comfortable space. The song will release on June 30th.
EXO has been making headlines after group members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen terminated their contracts with SM Entertainment. The lawyer for the EXO members had released a statement revealing their intention to leave the group. While the agency claimed that the artists are being poached by another company, the trio’s lawyer released a statement saying that no outside forces are influencing their decisions. This was followed by many allegations and statements from both parties.
EXO 'Hear Me Out' Teaser Image #SUHO— EXO (@weareoneEXO) June 25, 2023
EXO 'Hear Me Out' Teaser Image #SEHUN— EXO (@weareoneEXO) June 25, 2023
EXO 'Hear Me Out' Teaser Image #DO(D.O.)— EXO (@weareoneEXO) June 25, 2023
Here's how fans reacted to the teaser of 'Hear Me Out'
ð¨EXO - "Hear Me Out" will be released on June 30th 6PM KSTð¨#EXO_TeaserImage1#EXO #ìì#EXIST #EXO_EXIST#HearMeOut #EXO_HearMeOut#weareoneEXO @weareoneEXO https://t.co/BDOItVN2l8— Zeey â´ï¸ EXIST ð°ð¥ | 07/10 EXO EXIST (@zeeykjm) June 26, 2023
but anyways, exols let’s save our energy for exo and exo only ðð»âï¸ we need to do our best to give them an amazing and fun comeback #EXO #EXO_EXIST #EXO_HearMeOut— HEAR ME OUT on JUNE 30th! (@bratzzkdlin) June 26, 2023