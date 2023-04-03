Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Seventeen to make comeback on April 24

Seventeen to make comeback on April 24

Updated on: 03 April,2023 05:43 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

K-pop stage-breakers to return after 9 months since SECTOR 17 and world tour

Seventeen to make comeback on April 24

Seventeen/Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment


After a 6-month long world tour of 29 shows across 21 cities, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN will return with their 10th Mini Album FML at 2:30 PM IST on April 24 (6 PM KST on April 24).






At midnight on March 31 (KST), the K-pop supergroup unveiled an image offering a first look into their upcoming mini album through official social media channels. The teaser image interweaves still photos of a bed on a puddle of water, a reading lamp and a boxing ring, all tinted in muted shades of blue. The image was followed by a track list, which revealed there will be two singles leading the upcoming mini album, with one of the single’s titles yet to be disclosed.

The new mini album arrives 9 months after SECTOR 17—the repackage of the band’s 4th full-length album— which charted at No.4 on the Billboard 200. The 4th full-length album Face the Sun, released last May, was the best-selling album in Korea in 2022 with 3.28M copies sold. According to IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart released on March 28, Face the Sun and SECTOR 17 were also the 5th and 9th best-selling albums globally in 2022.

A few hours after the mini album release announcement, SEVENTEEN also announced an interactive exhibition titled “SEVENTEEN STREET” set to take place in Seoul from April 4 to 16, piquing curiosity for projects to launch alongside the approaching comeback.

Also Read: 'Parasite' fame Choi Woo Shik opens up about working with BTS singer V in upcoming series 'Jinny’s Kitchen'

Which is your favourite song from Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde`s `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan?`
seventeen K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK