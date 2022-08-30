Seventeen’s Joshua and Hoshi test Covid-19 positive

Group members Dino and Mingyu had tested positive earlier

PLEDIS Entertainment announced Seventeen’s members Joshua and Hoshi have tested Covid-19 positive. Earlier Dino and Mingyu had tested positive for the virus.

The statement read, "Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to provide you with some information regarding COVID-19 diagnosis of SEVENTEEN members JOSHUA and HOSHI and their future activities.

JOSHUA and HOSHI experienced mild nasal congestion and cough on August 27 (ET) and preemptively took COVID-19 tests, and the test results returned as positive. They are currently under self-quarantine and treatment in Washington, D.C., USA. All other SEVENTEEN members are not experiencing any symptoms.

The upcoming concerts will be held without any changes in the schedule. However, in compliance with the local preventive guidelines, 11 members will be participating in the Washington, D.C. show on Sunday, August 28 (the U.S. local time) and the Atlanta show on Tuesday, August 30 (the U.S. local time) without JOSHUA and HOSHI.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of JOSHUA and HOSHI, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”

