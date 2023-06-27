BLACKPINK's Jennie had made her acting debut with 'The Idol'

Jennie/Instagram

Listen to this article Shocking! BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 'The Idol' season’s early wrap up leads to cancellation rumours x 00:00

In what has come to a shocker to fans, the first season of HBO‘s controversial series, 'The Idol' will come to an end earlier than what was previously announced. K-pop group BLACKPINK's member Jennie had made her acting debut with 'The Idol.' Jennie also joined hands with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for the original soundtrack of their show. On June 23, the song called 'One of the Girls' entered the Global Spotify Charts at 127 with over 2.3 million streams within 24 hours. 'One of the Girls' surpassed Jennie's 'Solo' to give her the biggest streaming day of all time, setting a personal record.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

ADVERTISEMENT

Audiences who watched the fourth episode of 'The Idol' were likely shocked when the upcoming episode’s teaser announced that it would be the season finale. The first season had been announced as panning over six episodes and the early wrap up has fuelled rumours about the show being cancelled.

Here's how fans reacted to the news-

I got CHILLS from this scene. Not a single word was said yet I could feel ALL the emotions going through her head. SHE DESERVES AN EMMY!!!!! #jennie #theidol https://t.co/y50fKgWXgJ — ty (@SillyGames9) June 27, 2023

Was originally gonna watch the idol cause Jennie was in it but every clip I have seen with the weekend makes my soul cringe ð· — â¯å½¡ Asha (@AshaaAries) June 27, 2023

the idol sucks but jennie was eating during this episode idc what anybody says pic.twitter.com/5k0pPpv7vN — cierra â¡Ìà· • moonbin | #1 hiyyih lover (@iHYUBAS) June 27, 2023

Jennie getting passed around like a blunt between yg investors and the idol cast but firelahorrre is worried about what shippers got to say on twt dot com https://t.co/AVDf6oKFc0 — # (@donokonamimi) June 27, 2023