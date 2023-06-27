Breaking News
Shocking! BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 'The Idol' season’s early wrap up leads to cancellation rumours

Updated on: 27 June,2023 12:10 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

BLACKPINK's Jennie had made her acting debut with 'The Idol'

Jennie/Instagram

In what has come to a shocker to fans, the first season of HBO‘s controversial series, 'The Idol' will come to an end earlier than what was previously announced. K-pop group BLACKPINK's member Jennie had made her acting debut with 'The Idol.' Jennie also joined hands with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for the original soundtrack of their show. On June 23, the song called 'One of the Girls' entered the Global Spotify Charts at 127 with over 2.3 million streams within 24 hours. 'One of the Girls' surpassed Jennie's 'Solo' to give her the biggest streaming day of all time, setting a personal record.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)



Audiences who watched the fourth episode of 'The Idol' were likely shocked when the upcoming episode’s teaser announced that it would be the season finale. The first season had been announced as panning over six episodes and the early wrap up has fuelled rumours about the show being cancelled. 

Here's how fans reacted to the news-

 

 

jennie blackpink Korean Entertainment korean web series Entertainment News K-Pop Korean Entertainment Updates

