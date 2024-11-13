Song Jae Rim, who has about 442K followers on Instagram shared his last post on the photo-sharing app in January this year. His social media activity hadn’t been much since then

Song Jae Rim Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Song Jae Rim death: K-drama actor’s last Instagram post raises brows, cryptic bio goes viral x 00:00

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim, known for shows like ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’ and ‘Queen Woo’, was found dead at his apartment on the afternoon of November 12 KST in Seoul's Seongdong District. He was 39. The cause of death for the actor has not been revealed yet. While there are no signs of foul play according to the police, a 2-page letter was also reportedly found at the scene. As the news sent shockwaves among fans, Song’s last post on Instagram, including his bio has grabbed eyeballs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Song Jae Rim's last Instagram post before his death

Song Jae Rim, who has about 442K followers on Instagram shared his last post on the photo-sharing app in January this year. His social media activity hadn’t been much since then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 긴 여행 시작 (@jaelim_song)

The post contains two selfies from his vanity where he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and making cute faces. The comments section for the same has been disabled.

Not just that, but his bio, which was reportedly changed multiple times, read, “Start of a long journey."

Overall, his social media feed had been about selfies in fashionable outfits and cute frames with his feline friends. Despite being a South Korean star, the only other humans seen on his account are mostly work staff or his glam team, a part of the actor’s entourage.

Song Jae Rim's work front

Born in 1985, Song Jae Rim gained recognition as an actor through the 2012 MBC drama 'The Moon Embracing the Sun'. Later, he became known for his roles as a handsome leading man in dramas and films like 'Inspiring Generation', 'Two Weeks', 'Goodbye Mr. Black', 'Surfing House', 'I Wanna Your Song', 'Queen Woo', 'The Suspect', and 'Decoy'. He was also known for his appearance on 'We Got Married' alongside actress Kim So Eun in 2014.

His most recent project was the drama 'My Military Valentine', which was released on an OTT platform this past June. In particular, Song Jae Rim featured as a guest on MBC FM4U's 'Good Morning FM' this past August to promote a play, mentioning he had taken exams to become a fragrance expert and a meat processing technician and jokingly calling it his "future husband training."