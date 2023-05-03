South Korean Actor Yoon Bak to get married to Kim Su Bin, shares heartwarming note

South Korean actor Yoon Bak has announced that he will be getting married to his long time girlfriend Kim Su Bin. The actor took to his Instagram feed as he shared an adorable handwritten note with his fans

South Korean actor Yoon Bak, who has starred in popular shows like 'Fanletter Please', 'Forecasting Love and Weather', 'You Are My Spring' and many more, has announced that he will be marrying his long time girlfriend Kim Su Bin soon. The actor took to his Instagram feed as he shared an adorable handwritten note that stated that he will get hitched with his longtime girlfriend on September 2.

In the letter, Bak wrote, "Hello. This is Yoon Bak. Are you all living well? It's already spring in full swing. Trying to write with a pen like this makes me feel awkward and excited."

"The reason why I am carefully writing to you like this is that I promised to spend the rest of my life with my lover this fall, and I amhere to deliver this news to you. During the time we were together, she gave me a lot of love and trust, and the happiness and stability we feel with each other has determined this moment." He added

"I would be grateful if you would happily bless our future so that we can have a good family. As an actor, I promise to show you a good side of mvself in the future as well. These days, the daily temperature has been changing quite a lot, but I sincerely hope that everyone takes care of their health and is always happy and experiences only good things. Thank You," Bak concluded

Bak's agency H& Entertainment has also confirmed that the couple will be tying the knot on September 2, 2023.

"We would like to share happy news regarding Yoon Bak. Yoon Bak will be tying the knot on September 2. Yoon Bak and the bride-to-be decided on marriage based on trust and respect. The two dated seriously while becoming each other's strength through their deep trust and love for each other." Yoon Bak's agency said.