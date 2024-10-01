There's no way to remain calm because Gong Yoo's character, the Salesman, makes a comeback as he seeks to recruit new players eager to find a way to make money

Squid Game 2

In the teaser for Season 2 of Squid Game, Gong Yoo's character, the Salesman, makes a comeback as he seeks to recruit new players eager to find a way to make money. A new teaser for Squid Game Season 2 showcases the return of the Salesman, played by Gong Yoo.

Squid Game season 2 teaser is out now, Gong Yoo makes an appearance

In Season 1, he recruited Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) by challenging him to a game of Ddakji and handing him a mysterious card with a phone number on the back. Recognizing Gi Hun's desperation for money, the Salesman seized the opportunity. At the end of Season 1, Gi Hun spots the Salesman from a distance, who is still busy recruiting those in search of financial relief.

More information about Squid Game season 2

In a statement, Netflix said, "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis. “Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won."

Further talking about who is in the cast, "It’s confirmed that some familiar faces will return to the Squid Game cast, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. Impeccable newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an will all appear in Squid Game Season 2 as an ensemble of colorful new characters."

Netflix further elaborated in their statement, "Emmy winner Hwang serves as writer, director, and executive producer. He made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys as the first Asian director to ever win the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. In a letter to fans in June 2022 (seen above), he teased what viewers could expect from Season 2. The series is produced by Firstman Studio; Kim is the CEO of Firstman Studio and an executive producer. “There’s definitely a lot of pressure on how to make [Season 2] even better,” Kim told Tudum in 2022. “I know that a lot of the different fans and audiences have enjoyed the series very much, but, really, we’re focusing on how to make it even more joyful to the global audience.”