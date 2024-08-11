Breaking News
Updated on: 11 August,2024 12:37 PM IST
The K-pop idol is expected to be summoned by the police for questioning amid allegations of driving in an inebriated state, he faces criminal charges if found guilty

BTS' Suga Pic/Instagram

It seems like the troubles for South Korean boy band BTS member Suga have only begun. Days after the rapper was under the scanner for drunk driving, the latest developments in the case suggest that he will be summoned by the police to gain clarity on the matter. The development comes after reports suggested that the electric bike Suga was operating is classified as a motor vehicle, which results in uniform punishment for a drunk driving case. 


The K-pop idol is expected to be summoned by the police for questioning amid allegations of driving in an inebriated state. He faces criminal charges if found guilty. 



Suga’s breathalyzer test conducted at the time of the incident showed his blood alcohol concentration at 0.227 percent, which is significantly higher than 0.08 percent. His statement also does not add up to the test results. He reportedly told the police that he drank only a glass of beer. As per the Road Traffic Act, Suga is looking at a prison sentence of 2-5 years and a hefty fine that goes up to Rs 12 lakh. 


Earlier, Suga also took to Weverse and penned down an apology note.  "Hello, this is Suga. It is with a heavy, sorry heart that I come to you in light of a shameful incident. Last night, after having a meal that was accompanied by drinks, I rode an electric scooter to return home. I was being too lax since I only had a short way to go, and I didn't recognize the fact that I shouldn't be riding an electric scooter while inebriated. As a result, I violated road transport regulations."

While talking about his license being revoked, Suga wrote, "In the process of parking my scooter in front of my door, I ended up falling. A police officer was nearby and administered a blood alcohol test. This led to my driver's license being terminated and a fine being imposed. While no one was harmed and no property was damaged, I have no excuse for what happened and take full responsibility."

In conclusion, Suga apologized for his carelessness and said, "I bow my head and give everyone my deepest apologies. I apologize to everyone affected by my poor, careless behaviour, and will be extremely mindful of my actions in the future to avoid such incidents happening again."

