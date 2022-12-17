Tomorrow X Together aka TXT to drop ‘The name chapter: Temptation’ on January 27

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band reveals promotion schedule for upcoming teasers

TXT/Instagram

Gen Z’s ‘it’ band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai) will make their return after 9 months with a brand new EP. The upcoming conceptual album will organically continue a narrative of youth and growth, following the band’s previous releases from 2019’s The Dream Chapter: STAR to this year’s The Chaos Chapter: fight or escape and minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

In anticipation of January 27, the band unveiled a promotion schedule with detailed release dates for EP-related teaser content. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will drop a concept teaser on December 21, followed by four versions of concept photos and clips from January 9 to 15. The ‘Daydream’ version will be released on January 9 and 10, the ‘Nightmare’ version on January 11 and 12, the Farewell version on January 13 and 14, and another version on January 15. The EP tracklist and track poster will be unveiled on January 20, followed by the album preview on January 23, and music video teasers on January 25 and 26.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are set to drop The Name Chapter: Temptation and music video on January 27. The band will then engage in a comeback showcase the following day, held both on and offline. Recently, the band saw its name listed on Billboard’s official 2022 Year-End ‘Billboard 200’ chart as the only K-pop act other than BTS.

