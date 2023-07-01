Trending now! BTS's Jungkook's 'Seven' promotion schedule is here, Han So-hee rumoured to feature in video

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2023 09:37 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Big Hit music has released the official schedule of BTS’s Jungkook’s solo debut 'Seven'

Jungkook/Twitter

On Saturday, Big Hit music released the official schedule of BTS's youngest member Jungkook’s solo debut 'Seven.' His first solo songs 'Still With You' and 'My You' will be released on July 3rd. On 6th fans will be treated to the concept photo and short film, followed by the BTS film on July 7th. The recording film preview and official MV teaser, will be released on July 10th and 12th respectively. Finally the music video will be released on 14th July, followed by a performance on the 15th. The recording film will be unveiled on July 25th.





Meanwhile, rumour is that actress Han So-hee will feature in Jungkook's upcoming song 'Seven.' OSEN reported that Han So-hee will feature in the music video for Jungkook’s solo song and completed filming for the music video in Los Angeles last month before returning to South Korea.

Reacting to the report, Soompi quoted Big Hit Music saying, “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So-hee will be appearing in BTS’ Jungkook’s solo music video.” So-hee’s agency 9ato Entertainment also shared a brief statement, “It is difficult to confirm whether Han So-hee will appear in Jungkook’s music video.”

Here's how fans reacted-

