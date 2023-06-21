Breaking News
Trending now! BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V posts throwbacks with Lady Gaga and J-Hope

Updated on: 21 June,2023
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Taehyung met Lady Gaga at the Grammys, J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service

BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V posts throwbacks with Lady Gaga and J-Hope

Trending now! BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V posts throwbacks with Lady Gaga and J-Hope
It was throwback Wednesday for BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V as he took to Instagram to share throwback photos with Lady Gaga and group member Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. The photo had Lady Gaga hugging and greeting Taehyung at the 2022 Grammys. Lady Gaga started trending on Twitter soon after. Many fans wondered if the post is a hint that Taehyung and Lady Gaga are collaborating over a song. Lady Gaga had recently revealed that she has written and produced new music for a ‘special project.’


His throwback video with J-Hope featured a fun moment on the dinner table where the duo acted goofy. J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.


Meanwhile, Taehyung had recently surprised fans by dropping 'Le Jazz de V' live clip through Bangtan TV. The 7 minute long video captured him singing live at a jazz club in Paris. The song that he performed was 'It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas' by Bing Crosby and 'Cheek to Cheek' by Fred Astaire, along with Minna Seo.


