Trending Now! Crazed fan tries to get too close to BTS's Jungkook at airport, watch video

Jungkook at Incheon Airport, Pics/Twitter

Good Morning America recently announced the lineup for their Summer Concert Series on July 14, and it includes a performance by BTS's Jungkook. The talented artist will be showcasing his new solo release, 'Seven,' much to the delight of his American fans and global ARMYs.

Jungkook departed for the US from Incheon International Airport in Seoul this morning. The artist was comfortably dressed in a co-ord grey-black printed hoodie and baggy pants. Throngs of ARMYs had lined up outside the airport and departure gate in an attempt to get a glimpse of their beloved artist. However, on this occasion, some fans tried to get too close to Jungkook and had to be warded off my security and his personal bodyguards. South Korean media outlets reported that one woman in particular, who was dressed in purple, ran up to Jungkook at his departure "under the delusion that she was romantically involved with Jungkook". She entered Korea on June 22 and was planning on living in Jungkook's house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS UPDATES | “SEVEN” 230714 1pm KST (@_bts_updates_7)

The woman was a sasaeng, a term that derives from a Korean word (sa for “private” and saeng for “life”) and refers to an obsessive fan who stalks or otherwise violates the privacy of a Korean idol. They often operate under delusions and fantasies, dangerously clinging onto their parasocial relationships with their idols, blurring the boundaries between the personal and the public.

However, despite the incident, Jungkook remained unfazed, possibly because he's so excited for ARMYs to listen to his new music live! The artist got out of the car with a spring in his step and graciously posed for the paparazzi, even backtracking his steps so as to not ignore any cameras! JK respectfully bowed down to a complete 90 degrees, spun around in excitement and made cute hearts towards the cameras. Now we know why he was practising those hearts in his recent livestream!

Fans are eagerly anticipating Jungkook's performance on Good Morning America. Joining Jungkook on stage will be a diverse range of artists such as Fitz and The Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, Tim McGraw, and Sam Hunt, promising an incredible day of music.

BTS previously appeared on Good Morning America in 2018 to perform hit song 'Idol' from their album 'Love Yourself: Answer.' Jungkook had made headlines at the time too, when he had hugged two children who were big fans of his.