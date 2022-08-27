TXT's Taehyun calls out a sasaeng who made him uncomfortable on a flight

The singer got into a chat with fans

Taehyun/ txt_bighit

TXT's Taehyun recently got into a chat with fans where he opened up about a sasaeng who made him uncomfortable on a flight by filming him without permission.

Taehyun said, "She kept looking back and took photos when I was about to sleep. She pretended to take selfies but would take photos of me. I traveled very uncomfortably."

The boyband released the Japanese version of their hit song 'Good Boy Gone Bad' on August 24 in Japan. Meanwhile, TXT are scheduled to perform in Osaka and Chiba in Japan as part of their 'Act: Lovesick' world tour on September 4 and 8.

