BTS member J-hope's opening act at the charity event Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 in Paris set the tone for the evening. He performed several hit tracks in front of a massive crowd

J-Hope

Listen to this article Watch: BTS member J-hope's electrifying performance to Mic Drop, On The Street at Gala Des Pièces Jaunes 2025 x 00:00

BTS member J-hope put up a memorable act in Paris's Gala Des Pieces Jaunes 2025 event. Visuals of his performance from the evening in front of a massive crowd has surfaced on social media. The performance was a part of his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

ADVERTISEMENT

J-hope's mesmerising performance

J-hope was dressed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble, the brand for whom he is also the global ambassador. J-hope's infectious energy on stage translated to the audience who cheered, hooted, and sang along with him. The stadium was packed with fans dancing along to J-hope's voice. He also rapped his band members Namjoon and Yoongi's part during one of his acts which had fans of the band excited. Chants of J-hope could be heard across the stadium as the singer performed.

A fan shared visuals from the concert where J-hope is seen performing to his tracks like On The Street, Mic Drop and More.

Take a look:

all the clips I could find of j-hope Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes.



—a thread. pic.twitter.com/URZInsMLjQ — tay⁷ 🫧 bts year ! (@kimgayism) January 23, 2025

J-hope says he was nervous

After his performance, the singer went live and shared his feelings and also expressed gratitude. He said that she was shocked to receive loud cheer from ARMY. It was so loud that he could not hear his in-ear. He also said that he was nervous about the performance as he was specifically requested to do the opening act.

🐿️: I was more nervous because it was the opening. And I was specifically asked to do the opening.

🐿️: The interesting thing is that the opening is a very important role. That's what I think, but I don't know what you guys think.

🐿️: I'm very proud to be asked to do this… pic.twitter.com/KhKDlzTNHv — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) January 24, 2025

Tickets to charity event sell out in record time

Tickets to Paris' Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025, featuring BTS' J-Hope, Rosé of BLACKPINK, and BigBang member G-Dragon were sold out in a record-breaking 7 minutes, with fans taking to the internet to celebrate this epic display of fan power. The event took place on January 23 at the Paris La Défense Arena, with its massive 35,000 seating capacity.

BTS’ J-hope at Louis Vuitton fashion show

J-hope attended the star-studded Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week 2025. He sported a stunning ensemble for the fashion event comprising a black t-shirt, baggy jeans, and a jacket. He completed the look with a gorgeous bag and a cute hat. LV creative director and singer Pharrell Williams revealed his collection with Nigo, the designer of HUMAN MADE. Earlier, in a video for the brand’s Instagram handle, J-hope said, “I am so excited to be in Paris and looking so much forward to Paris show today.”

For those unversed, the fashion label Louis Vuitton announced J-hope as its brand ambassador in 2023. “He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography, and creative musical direction. With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences,” the fashion house said in a statement.