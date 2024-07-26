BTS' Jin, is making headlines for participating as a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This event reportedly boosted K-pop's overseas sales by KRW 1.23 trillion

BTS Jin

Listen to this article Wow! BTS Jin's olympic torch relay boosts K-pop overseas sales by KRW 1.23 trillion x 00:00

K-pop star Kim Seok-jin, known as BTS' Jin, is in the spotlight for being a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This event reportedly boosted K-pop's overseas sales by a remarkable KRW 1.23 trillion ($889.12 million).

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS Jin's Paris Olympics 2024 torch relay contributes to overseas sales

BTS' Jin, is making headlines for participating as a torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This event reportedly boosted K-pop's overseas sales by KRW 1.23 trillion ($889.12 million). According to Newsian, foreign K-pop sales rose by KRW 315.9 billion compared to 2023. Europe has become a major market, accounting for 42.7% of overseas streaming sales, surpassing Asia's 14.7%. The United States also played a significant role, contributing 33.6% to streaming sales. Despite this, Asia remains strong, making up 60.2% (KRW 156.6 billion) of total overseas streaming sales.

Newsian reports that foreign K-pop sales increased by KRW 315.9 billion compared to 2023. Europe has become a key market, making up 42.7% of overseas streaming sales, which is more than Asia's 14.7%. The United States also contributed significantly, accounting for 33.6% of streaming sales.

About BTS Jin

Boy band BTS member Jin scripted history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The eldest member among the septet kicked off the torch relay at the Louvre Pyramid Museum. BigHit took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of Jin holding the torch and wearing white athleisure.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs, who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”

A viral video shows the organizers playing “Super Tuna” before the ceremony could commence. Fans gathered to watch Jin in person cheered the loudest they could for their favourite idol, which led to him bursting into laughter and joining in by clapping his hands in the air.

This Paris Olympics 2024 will see South Korea sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing among others.

The torch relay began in April. The Paris Olympics 2024 will start on July 26 and conclude on August 11.