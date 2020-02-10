Oscars 2020 Live updates: 92nd Academy Awards winners' list

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland won the awards for Best Film Editing for their work in Ford V Ferrari
Best Film Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari (Winner)
Parasite
The award goes for Best cinematography goes to Roger Deakins for 1917.
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917 (Winner)
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson won the Oscars for Best Sound Mixing for their work in 1917
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Joker
1917 (Winner)
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Oscars for the Best Sound Editing goes to Donald Sylvester for Ford v Ferrari
Best Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari (Winner)
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Laura Dern bags the Best supporting actress award at the 92nd Academy Awards! This is the best birthday present ever," Dern declared as she accepted her trophy. "Some say never meet your heroes but I say if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents," the actor said, dedicating the award to her parents, veteran actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.
Pic/AFP
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
The best actress is supporting roles goes to Laura Dern for Marriage Story!
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
The best Documentary feature and Documentary short feature goes to:
Documentary feature
American Factory (Winner)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary short feature
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) (Winner)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best production design goes to Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood!
Best production design
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Jacqueline Durran wins the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Little Women.
Best costume design
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (Winner)
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
The Oscars for Best Live-action short film goes to Marshall Curry for The Neighbors' Window
Live-action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window (Winner)
Saria
A Sister
The best-adapted screenplay goes to Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabit.
Best adapted screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (Winner)
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
The Best Original screenplay goes to Bong Joon-ho for Parasite.
Best original screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Winner)
Toy Story 4 bags the best Animated feature film Oscar!
Best Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (Winner)
The best Animated Short Film goes to Hair Love!
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love (Winner)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Pic/AFP
Brad Pitt wins the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Salma Hayek, who is often known for her bold style, opted for a white gown to walk the red carpet. The thigh-high slit dress was truly a showstopper look!
Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP
Director Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. The BlacKkKlansman director wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trim and patches of Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and on the back of the jacket. The two-button notch lapel Heritage suit was worn with a white shirt and black bow tie.
Brie Larson too sizzled at the red carpet in a rose gold embellished plunging neckline gown. Her cape added much-needed drama to her Oscars 2020 look, What do you think?
Brie Larson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
Scarlett Johansson dropped the major angelic moment dressed in a satin silver gown to walk the red carpet. Adding the oomph factor to her starry ensemble, Johansson completed her red carpet look with a bun and nude makeup.
Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)