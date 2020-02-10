Oscars 2020 Live updates: 92nd Academy Awards winners' list

Feb 10, 2020, 08:26 IST Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland won the awards for Best Film Editing for their work in Ford V Ferrari Best Film Editing

Feb 10, 2020, 08:21 IST The award goes for Best cinematography goes to Roger Deakins for 1917. Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917 (Winner)

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Feb 10, 2020, 08:11 IST Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson won the Oscars for Best Sound Mixing for their work in 1917 Best sound mixing

Feb 10, 2020, 08:08 IST The Oscars for the Best Sound Editing goes to Donald Sylvester for Ford v Ferrari Best Sound Editing

Feb 10, 2020, 07:50 IST Laura Dern bags the Best supporting actress award at the 92nd Academy Awards! This is the best birthday present ever," Dern declared as she accepted her trophy. "Some say never meet your heroes but I say if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents," the actor said, dedicating the award to her parents, veteran actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

Pic/AFP Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Feb 10, 2020, 07:49 IST The best actress is supporting roles goes to Laura Dern for Marriage Story! Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Feb 10, 2020, 07:44 IST The best Documentary feature and Documentary short feature goes to: Documentary feature

American Factory (Winner)

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) (Winner)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Feb 10, 2020, 07:30 IST Best production design goes to Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood! Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite Jacqueline Durran wins the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Little Women. Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (Winner)

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Feb 10, 2020, 07:18 IST The Oscars for Best Live-action short film goes to Marshall Curry for The Neighbors' Window Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window (Winner)

Saria

A Sister

Feb 10, 2020, 07:15 IST The best-adapted screenplay goes to Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabit. Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (Winner)

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Feb 10, 2020, 07:10 IST The Best Original screenplay goes to Bong Joon-ho for Parasite. Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Winner)

Feb 10, 2020, 07:05 IST Toy Story 4 bags the best Animated feature film Oscar! Best Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (Winner) The best Animated Short Film goes to Hair Love! Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love (Winner)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Pic/AFP Brad Pitt wins the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood at the 92nd Academy Awards. Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Feb 10, 2020, 06:51 IST Salma Hayek, who is often known for her bold style, opted for a white gown to walk the red carpet. The thigh-high slit dress was truly a showstopper look! Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

Feb 10, 2020, 06:38 IST Director Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. The BlacKkKlansman director wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trim and patches of Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and on the back of the jacket. The two-button notch lapel Heritage suit was worn with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Feb 10, 2020, 06:30 IST Brie Larson too sizzled at the red carpet in a rose gold embellished plunging neckline gown. Her cape added much-needed drama to her Oscars 2020 look, What do you think? Brie Larson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)