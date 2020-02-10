Search
Oscars 2020 Live updates: 92nd Academy Awards winners' list

Feb 10, 2020, 08:34 IST | Team mid-day Check for updates

Stars from the Hollywood industry started to descend on the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Here's the list of winners:

  • Feb 10, 2020, 08:26 IST

    Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland won the awards for Best Film Editing for their work in Ford V Ferrari

    Best Film Editing
    The Irishman
    Jojo Rabbit
    Joker
    Ford v Ferrari (Winner)
    Parasite

  • Feb 10, 2020, 08:21 IST

    The award goes for Best cinematography goes to Roger Deakins for 1917.

    Best Cinematography
    Roger Deakins, 1917 (Winner)
    Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
    Lawrence Sher, Joker
    Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
    Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

  • Feb 10, 2020, 08:11 IST

    Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson won the Oscars for Best Sound Mixing for their work in 1917

    Best sound mixing
    Ad Astra
    Joker
    1917 (Winner)
    Ford v Ferrari
    Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

  • Feb 10, 2020, 08:08 IST

    The Oscars for the Best Sound Editing goes to Donald Sylvester for Ford v Ferrari

    Best Sound Editing
    1917
    Ford v Ferrari (Winner)
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Feb 10, 2020, 07:50 IST

    Laura Dern bags the Best supporting actress award at the 92nd Academy Awards! This is the best birthday present ever," Dern declared as she accepted her trophy. "Some say never meet your heroes but I say if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents," the actor said, dedicating the award to her parents, veteran actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd.

    Laura Dern accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Marriage Story during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood
    Pic/AFP

    Best supporting actress
    Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)
    Florence Pugh, Little Women
    Margot Robbie, Bombshell
    Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
    Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

  • Feb 10, 2020, 07:44 IST

    The best Documentary feature and Documentary short feature goes to:

    Documentary feature
    American Factory (Winner)
    The Cave
    The Edge of Democracy
    For Sama
    Honeyland

    Documentary short feature
    In the Absence
    Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) (Winner)
    Life Overtakes Me
    St. Louis Superman
    Walk Run Cha-Cha

  • Feb 10, 2020, 07:30 IST

    Best production design goes to Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood!

    Best production design
    Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)
    The Irishman
    1917
    Jojo Rabbit
    Parasite

    Jacqueline Durran wins the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Little Women.

    Best costume design
    Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
    Mark Bridges, Joker
    Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
    Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (Winner)
    Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

  • Feb 10, 2020, 07:18 IST

    The Oscars for Best Live-action short film goes to Marshall Curry for The Neighbors' Window

    Live-action short film
    Brotherhood
    Nefta Football Club
    The Neighbors' Window (Winner)
    Saria
    A Sister

  • Feb 10, 2020, 07:15 IST

    The best-adapted screenplay goes to Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabit.

    Best adapted screenplay
    Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
    Greta Gerwig, Little Women
    Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (Winner)
    Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
    Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

  • Feb 10, 2020, 07:10 IST

    The Best Original screenplay goes to Bong Joon-ho for Parasite.

    Best original screenplay
    Rian Johnson, Knives Out
    Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
    Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
    Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
    Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Winner)

  • Feb 10, 2020, 07:05 IST

    Toy Story 4 bags the best Animated feature film Oscar!

    Best Animated feature film
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    I Lost My Body
    Klaus
    Missing Link
    Toy Story 4 (Winner)

    The best Animated Short Film goes to Hair Love!

    Animated short film
    Dcera (Daughter)
    Hair Love (Winner)
    Kitbull
    Memorable
    Sister

  • Feb 10, 2020, 06:56 IST

    Brad Pitt at the Oscars
    Pic/AFP

    Brad Pitt wins the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood at the 92nd Academy Awards.

    Best supporting actor
    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood (Winner)
    Al Pacino, The Irishman
    Joe Pesci, The Irishman
    Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
    Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

  • Feb 10, 2020, 06:51 IST

    Salma Hayek, who is often known for her bold style, opted for a white gown to walk the red carpet. The thigh-high slit dress was truly a showstopper look!

    oscars-2020Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

  • Feb 10, 2020, 06:38 IST

    Director Spike Lee paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night. The BlacKkKlansman director wore a custom purple Gucci suit with gold trim and patches of Bryant's jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and on the back of the jacket. The two-button notch lapel Heritage suit was worn with a white shirt and black bow tie.

  • Feb 10, 2020, 06:30 IST

    Brie Larson too sizzled at the red carpet in a rose gold embellished plunging neckline gown. Her cape added much-needed drama to her Oscars 2020 look, What do you think?

    oscars-2020Brie Larson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

  • Feb 10, 2020, 06:14 IST

    Scarlett Johansson dropped the major angelic moment dressed in a satin silver gown to walk the red carpet. Adding the oomph factor to her starry ensemble, Johansson completed her red carpet look with a bun and nude makeup.

    oscars-2020Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

